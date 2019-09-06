Photo Flash: TECH SUPPORT Celebrates Opening Night At 59E59 Theaters

The cast and creative team of TECH SUPPORT celebrated the opening with friends and family at 59E59 Theaters on Wednesday, September 4.

Life has become too complicated for technophobe and antique book seller, Pamela Stark.

Pam's world is soon turned upside down when, instead of providing assistance with her printer, the tech support guy, "Chip," offers her choices for different centuries. In each era, this reluctant time-traveler saves lives as she is hurled from decade to decade. Pam's emotional and witty journey finally ends with one last rescue-her own.

TECH SUPPORT is on now through September 21. The general performance schedule is Tuesday - Friday at 7:30 PM; Saturday at 2:30 PM and 7:30 PM, and Sunday at 2:30 PM. Single tickets are $25 ($20 for 59E59 Members). For more information and to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at 646-892-7999 or visit www.59e59.org.

