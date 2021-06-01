Photos: Ramin Karimloo In Studio To Record Johanna Telander's KALEVALA THE MUSICAL

Lead Producer Quentin Garzón and Co-Producer Kristi Roosmaa will release a star-studded original concept album for Johanna Telander's "Kalevala: The Musical," adapted from the national epic poem of Finland in August 2021. The creative team is joined by orchestrator Marko Hilpo and brand marketing director Valev Laube of The VL Studios.

Get a sneak peek at Johanna Telander's "Kalevala: the Musical" recording session with Ramin Karimloo below!

The studio cast is led by Tony- and Olivier Nominee Ramin Karimloo and Tony Award Winner Alice Ripley, along with Broadway stars Jewelle Blackman, Marina Pires, Natalie Toro, and Kay Trinidad. The recording also features Amanda Yachechak, Brandon Contreras, Johanna Telander, Kristi Roosmaa, Madison Claire Parks, Omer Shàish, Quentin Garzón, and Reeta Vestman. The ensemble includes Angeline Mirenda, Ari Aaron, Brittany Rodin, Clay Christopher, Courtney Cheatham, Eeppi Ursin, Elena Ramos Pascullo, Jade Rosenberg, Janine Colletti, Joey Boover, John Koski, Marc Christopher, Markus Kaitila, Marshall Ross, Mikael Haavisto, Nicholas Leung, Nicole Corris, Noel Houle-von Behren, Olivia Valli, Petra Jasmiina Haapamäki, Rebbekah Vega-Romero, and Stephen Velasquez.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan