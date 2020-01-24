Photo Flash: ROMEO & BERNADETTE Opens at Mezzanine Theatre
ROMEO & BERNADETTE opened this week at the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres. Check out photos from opening night!
The cast for Romeo & Bernadette features Nikita Burshteyn (Newsies), Anna Kostakis (NY debut), Carlos Lopez (Man of La Mancha), Michael Marotta (Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia), Michael Notardonato (NY debut), Ari Raskin (NY debut), Troy Valjean Rucker (August Rush), Zach Schanne (Pippin), and Viet Vo (Viet Gone).
Romeo-yes, THAT Romeo-finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But no, it's Bernadette, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this wild spoof of Shakespeare's timeless tale.
Photo Credit: Russ Rowland
