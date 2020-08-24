Photo Flash: New York City's Music Community Comes Out in Solidarity to Pose for Save Our Stages Photo Shoot

Those in attendance included Venue Owner Steve Walter (The Cutting Room); Drummer, Jeff Simon (George Thorogood & The Destroyers) and more.

Members of New York City's music and theater communities came out Sunday morning to pose in solidarity to save our independent venues and live entertainment with the support of the newly-formed New York Independent Venues Association (NYIVA). NY photographer Arnie Goodman and digital media diva Abbe Sparks organized the impromptu Save Our NYC Stages Photo Event to put the faces with the cause and showcase the devastating effects the NY on Pause live entertainment moratorium has had, and continues to have on the New York live performance communities at large.

Nearly 50 strong risked their health safety to show their support for the venues and the live music adn theater they love so dearly that is their livelihood. The Save Our NYC Stages Photo Shoot was held next to Joe's Pub on the steps of The Joseph Papp Theater with everyone at a social distance and all masked-up.

Every borough of the city plus neighboring Long Island, Westchester and New Jersey were represented yesterday -- from club owners, to musicians of national and local acts, to actors, and music and theater industry professionals. Musicians even traveled from as far away as Pennsylvania.

"Yesterday was a magical music moment in New York City for the music and live performance scene and for all New Yorkers; played totally without a single instrument except for a camera," said Abbe Sparks.

"Many of the club owners and artists who showed their support for this event could not partake due to the risks involved. They either have small children, elderly parents or are compromised themselves," added Arnie Goodman. "Regardless of whether they were physically present or not, the entire community was with us in spirit."

Last Tuesday, NY Senator Chuck Schumer announced he was co-sponsoring the Save Our Stages Act, the bipartisan relief bill introduced by Senators Amy Klobuchar and John Cornyn, which is supported by NIVA. A second bill, "the RESTART Act led by Senators Todd Young (R-IN) and Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Representatives Jared Golden (D-ME) and Mike Kelly (R-PA) is also on the table.

Of Note in attendence: Venue Owner Steve Walter (The Cutting Room); Musicians: Drummer, Jeff Simon (George Thorogood & The Destroyers), Rench (Gangstagrass), Queen Esther, Michelle Shocked, Kerry Kearney (Kerry Kearney Band), Drummer, Mario Staiano, guitarist/producer Dave Malachowski (RENT on TOUR), Abbe Sparks (Exec. Producer, CHRISTMAS AIN'T A DRAG), music audio engineers, producers, promoters, publicists and a few music fans.

