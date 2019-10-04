Photo Flash: Literally Alive Theatre Celebrates 20th Anniversary With ALICE IN WONDERLAND

As any parent will tell you, viewing life through the eyes of a twelve year-old girl can be quite a trip and Lewis Carroll made it a trip down a rabbit hole in his beloved classic Alice in Wonderland. Wishing to honor Carroll's unique insight into this curious world, creators Michael Sgouros and Brenda Bell have created a musical that will capture the imaginations of every child ages 1 to 101. The musical premiered in NYC in 2012 and Literally Alive Family Theatre is reviving the production as a special tribute for their 20th Anniversary Off-Broadway.

The majority of Alice takes place in Wonderland, a peculiar place where nothing is ever as it seems and a light snack can have some - interesting - results. The fact that one cannot tell the story without having Alice grow and shrink several times is just one of the challenges scenic designer Elizabeth Chaney faced with the production. Using a Victorian vaudeville style, scenes come to life in front of the main curtain while more elaborate scenes are be staged behind the curtain. And when a little extra magic is needed, the dance ensemble (Takashi Hosoi, Popra Nakayama and Chrisy Kakurai) conjure up the necessary whimsy with enchanting choreography by Dustin Schlairet and Pierce Cassedy.

When reading the book, Playwright, Brenda Bell, was fascinated by Alice's constant struggle to make sense of an adult world. "I saw Alice as a child steadily becoming a young lady, searching to see who she was and how she fit into the world between childhood and adulthood" explained Bell. Alice's ballad, "If I'm not Me" reveals her desire to find herself as she explores the mad world of Wonderland.

Indeed, Alice (played with perfection by Michaela Winter) meets a wild band of characters during her 60-minute journey. Starting with the White Rabbit (portrayed by Shino Frances who also acts as the Mock Turtle) who she follows down the rabbit hole, leading her to meet the Door Mouse (Brandon James Butorovich), The Dodo (Jacob Henry who also plays the Hare), The Mad Hatter (Teya Duncan also playing the Gryphon), the heartless Queen of Hearts (Eric Fletcher who also portrays the Caterpillar), the nervous Page (Tavishi Sharma) and the Cheshire Cat (Veronica Vale Duffy) who tends to disappear leaving only her grin behind.

The musical numbers in the Sgouros and Bell production are accompanied by a lively ensemble of three percussionists. During the pre-show family workshop, Mr. Sgouros explains how the main purpose of the music in a musical is to help tell the story. Using a combination of tuned and non-tuned instruments, Sgouros' score enhances the whimsy of the story as well as the poignancy. Over 30 instruments are used during the one-hour musical. The production is further enhanced with mad cap costumes by Courtney Hansen and lushly lit by Ali V. Hall.

Literally Alive™ is a New York City based family theatre company that produces original musicals based on classic children's literature. Now celebrating their 20th season, the company has taken residence at the Players Theatre and produces productions year round. This season will also include "The Little Mermaid" in February. Prior to every performance the company offers a special workshop where families are offered an interactive conversation with members of the cast and creative team and discover how a book becomes a musical. Then the audience is invited to make a Mad Hatter hat to take home.

"Alice in Wonderland" runs thru November 17th on Saturdays (at 3p and 7p) and Sundays (11a) The pre-show workshop begins one hour prior to the 3p and 11a shows at the Players Theatre located at 115 MacDougal Street (between Bleecker and West 3rd). Tickets are $32-$52 including the workshop. Tickets can be purchased through theatermania.com or by calling 212-352-3101 or at the box office which opens daily at 11a.

