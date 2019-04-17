Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with THE SECRET LIFE OF BEES

The Secret Life of Bees begins performance on May 12 and opens on Thursday, June 13 at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street). The production is an extended run through July 14, 2019

The Secret Life of Bees will feature Romelda Teron Benjamin (Bare: A Pop Opera), Joe Cassidy (Waitress), Vita E. Cleveland (Off-Broadway debut), Obie Award winner Eisa Davis (NBC's "Rise"), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Tony Award nominee Manoel Felciano (By The Way, Meet Vera Stark), Brett Gray (Netflix's "On My Block"), Jai'Len Christine Li Josey (SpongeBob SquarePants - The Musical), Tony Award winner LaChanze (Summer), Anastacia McCleskey (Waitress), Tony Award nominee Saycon Sengbloh (Eclipsed, In the Blood), Nathaniel Stampley (Superhero), and Elizabeth Teeter (The Crucible).

South Carolina, 1964. Lily Owens, a restless white teenager, struggles with her merciless father and the haunting memory of her mother's death. When Rosaleen, her black caregiver, is beaten and jailed for asserting her right to vote, Lily's rebellious spirit is ignited. She and Rosaleen escape on an adventure where they are taken in by a trio of black beekeeping sisters. While Lily tries to unlock the secrets of her past, she and Rosaleen find solace in the mesmerizing world of bees and spirituality in this extraordinary tale of awakening, fellowship and healing.

The Secret Life of Bees will feature choreography by Chris Walker, scenic design by Mimi Lien, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, puppets by AchesonWalsh Studios, musical direction by Jason Hart, music contraction by Antoine Silverman, orchestrations by Duncan Sheik and John Clancy, incidental music orchestrations by Duncan Sheik, hair and makeup design by Cookie Jordan, fight direction by UnkleDave's Fight House, dialects by Dawn-Elin Fraser, and casting by Telsey + Company, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

