Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Lincoln Center Theater's THE ROLLING STONE

LCT will soon host the American premiere of Chris Urch's THE ROLLING STONE. Previews begin Thursday, June 20 and opening night is set for Monday, July 15 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse theater. Get a sneak peek inside rehearsals below!

Dembe, a college student in Kampala, Uganda, has been secretly seeing Sam, an Irish-Ugandan doctor. He longs to tell his family about their relationship, but his brother, Joe, is a rising church pastor who rails against the lifestyle Dembe is forced to conceal. And to make matters more precarious, a local newspaper has begun to publish photos of faces, and the names and addresses of gay men so that they may be hunted down and imprisoned or killed. Set in 2010, THE ROLLING STONE is an intimate, touching and explosive drama about two brothers at odds when family, faith and freedom are on the line.





