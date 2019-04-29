Photo Flash: First Look at Pan Asian Rep's THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL

Pan Asian Repertory Theatre, with a prestigious grant and support from the National Endowment for the Arts, continues the 2018-2019 season with the World Premiere of the play The Brothers Paranormal, by Prince Gomolvilas. Directed by Jeff Liu, the six-member features Brian D. Coats as Felix, Natsuko Hirano as Noi, Vin Kridakorn as Max, Emily Kuroda as Tasanee, Dawn L. Troupe as Delia, and Roy Vongtama as Visarut. Performances began April 28, 2019 for a limited engagement through May 19, 2019 in The Beckett Theatre at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street). Opening Night is Wednesday evening, May 1, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.

A ghost story, The Brothers Paranormal by Prince Gomolvilas, directed by Jeff Liu, follows two Thai brothers who investigate paranormal activities in the Midwest. When the siblings visit the home of an African-American couple, who have been displaced by Hurricane Katrina, their notions of reality, and spiritual beliefs are pushed to a breaking point.

Pan Asian Rep explores-for the first time-Thai-American and African-American intersection, spiritual displacement, and the taboo subject of mental health. May is recognized as Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and Mental Health Awareness Month.

The creative team includes Set Design by Sheryl Liu (Daybreak), Costume Design by Hyun Sook Kim (Dream of Red Pavilions), Lights by Victor En Yu Tan (Shogun Macbeth), and Sound Design by Ian Wherle (Sayonara). The Stage Management team is Kristine Schlachter and Sabrina Morabito.

Tickets for The Brothers Paranormal are priced at $62.25, plus $2.25 theater restoration fee, and will play the following performance schedule: Tuesday - Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Opening Night tickets on May 1 at 7:00 p.m. are priced at$102.25 and include the post-show reception. Tickets may be purchased at www.telecharge.com, (212) 239-6200, or by visiting the box office. Group, senior and college discounts are available at www.TelechargeOffers.com

There will be Special Student Matinee performances on selected weekdays at 11:00 a.m. To bring your school to a performance and more information, please email info@panasianrep.org or call (212) 868-4030.

For more information about Pan Asian Rep, visit www.panasianrep.org . For information about Theatre Row, visit www.theatrerow.org

