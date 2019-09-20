Photo Flash: First Look at Atlantic Theater Co's SUNDAY
Get a first look at Atlantic Theater Company's World Premiere play Sunday, by Jack Thorne, and directed by Lee Sunday Evans.
Sunday began performance on September 4 and opens on Monday, September 23 at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street). The production is a limited run through October 13, 2019
Sunday features Juliana Canfield (The House That Will Not Stand), Ruby Frankel (Off-Broadway Debut), Maurice Jones (Lifespan of a Fact), Zane Pais (Dead Poets Society), Sadie Scott ("Sweetbitter"), and Christian Strange (Off-Broadway Debut).
There is a moment when you want to look ahead to the future, but the past is eating you whole. In Sunday, friends gather for a book group, anxious to prove their intellectual worth, but that anxiety gets the better of any actual discussion as emotional truths come pouring out.
Photo Credit: Monique Carboni
