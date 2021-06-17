Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Drag Stars and More Turn Out for Premiere of HOT WHITE HEIST Podcast

Jun. 17, 2021  

In celebration of Pride month and as part of Tribeca Festival's official Podcast Program, Audible hosted a preview of its latest Broadway Video title, queer action comedy Hot White Heist.

Festival attendees were treated to an immersive preview of the new scripted Audible Original, a theme song performance, and a showcase of Sasha Velour's drag revue, NightGowns. Audible, the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, is the first-ever Exclusive Audio Entertainment sponsor of Tribeca Festival.

In attendance were Hot White Heist writer, creator and producer Adam Goldman, and drag performers Sasha Velour (RuPaul's Drag Race season 9 winner), Vander Von Odd, Neon Calypso, West Dakota, Sasha Colby, Miss Malice and K.James.

Hot White Heist follows a group of queer contemporaries across the LGBTQ spectrum as they attempt the stickiest heist in history, stealing the U.S. government's supply of the most valuable substance from some of history's greatest minds - with the hopes of making money on the black market and buying an island for a new queer paradise. Or, more simply, a sperm bank heist.

Created and written by Adam Goldman, directed by Alan Cumming, and produced by Broadway Video, Club Cumming Productions, and Adam Goldman, Hot White Heist stars Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang, along with Cynthia Nixon, Abbi Jacobson, Jane Lynch, Margaret Cho, Bianca Del Rio, Mj Rodriguez, Shannon Woodward, Stephanie Beatriz, John Cameron Mitchell, Tony Kushner, Cheyenne Jackson, Jonathan Bailey, Peppermint, and Brian McCook as Katya Zamolodchikova.

Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Audible

Adam Goldman

Gabriella Mezzacappa and Cailtin Livingston

Rachel Ghiazza

Rachel Ghiazza and Cynthia Chu

Vander Von Odd, Miss Malice, K.James, Sasha Colby, Sasha Velour, Neon Calypso, and West Dakota

Gabriella Mezzacappa and Cailtin Livingston

Edie Nightcrawler and Jackie Carlson

K.James

West Dakota

Neon Calypso

Miss Malice

Sasha Colby

Sasha Velour

Nick DeLuca, Gabriella Mezzacappa and Nancy Mezzacappa

Katja Keir, Deanna Paquette, Caitlin Livingston, Esther Bochner, Rachel Ghiazza, and Josh Pelzek

Sasha Velour

