Photo Flash: Cherry Lane Theatre's ORIGINAL SOUND Opens Tonight

Cherry Lane Theatre concludes their season with the World Premiere of ORIGINAL SOUND, by Adam Seidel, directed by Elena Araoz with music direction by Daniel Ocanto. ORIGINAL SOUND will begin performances on Tuesday, April 30 run through June 8, 2019, and will celebrate its opening night tonight, May 9, 2019, at Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce St. in Manhattan). Tickets are $55 ($45 during previews)- $85 and are available by visiting CherryLaneTheatre.org, by calling 866-811-4111 or by visiting the Cherry Lane Theatre Box Office.

A young Nuyorican beat maker calls out a rising pop star for ripping off his track. ORIGINAL SOUND is a fierce, funny, musical journey through the heart of an unforgiving industry.

ORIGINAL SOUND will feature Anthony Arkin (Broadway: I'm Not Rappaport.TV: "The Americans"), Cynthia Bastidas (NY: The Mecca Tales. TV: "Docket 32357"), Jane Bruce (NY: The Other Josh Cohen. Regional: Jagged Little Pill), Sebastian Chacon (TV: "Tales of the City" NYC: Public's Twelfth Night, Romero y Julieta), Wilson Jermaine Heredia (Broadway's La Cage aux Folles, Tony Award Winner for Rent), and Lio Mehiel (Broadway's A Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. TV: ABC's "Deception").





"Cherry Lane strives to cultivate an artistic home for our playwrights, and so it is with great pleasure that we welcome Adam back to the stage where he made his Off-Broadway debut - with a play our audiences adored. We have collected an amazing team of performers and designers to breathe life into his latest work, and we cannot wait to see how they imagine to life this fun and fascinating look deep into the music industry."Cherry Lane's Artistic Director, Seri Lawrence

The show will feature set design by Justin Townsend (Broadway: Moulin Rouge, Tony Nominee for The Little Foxes, American Psycho and The Humans), lighting design by Kate McGee (NYC: Pay No Attention To The Girl), costume design by Sarita Fellows (NYC: Forbidden City), sound design by Nathan Leigh, with casting by McCorkle Casting, Ltd./ Pat McCorkle, CSA & Katja Zarolinski, CSA, the production stage manager is Christine Lemme and general manager/producer is Julie Crosby.

One of the most renowned theatres in the country, Cherry Lane Theatre has produced a large succession of plays by leading writers from F. Scott Fitzgerald to Gertrude Stein, Samuel Beckett, Edward Albee, and Harold Pinter. Cherry Lane Theatre's non-profit company in residence was founded by Angelina Fiordellisi 1996 and remains devoted to developing and producing new works for the stage. Seri Lawrence is Artistic Director, Reed Ridgley is Development Manager, Sangeeta Bhagat is Director of Individual and Corporate Giving, Lex Morton is Facility Manager, and Mary Geerlof is Director of Community Engagement.

ORIGINAL SOUND will begin its limited run on April 30 and run through June 8, 2019, celebrating its opening night on May 9, 2019, at the Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street, NYC). It will play Monday - Friday at 7 pm; Saturday Matinees at 5 pm and 9 pm. NO SHOWS on Sunday (Exception: No performances on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27; Added show on Friday, May 31 at 5 pm & 9 pm). Running time is 90 minutes and tickets to ORIGINAL SOUND are $55 general admission ($45 previews); $85 premium tickets ($75 previews) and are available by visiting CherryLaneTheatre.org, by calling 866-811-4111 or by visiting the Cherry Lane Theatre Box Office.

