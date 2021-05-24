Photos: CHICK FLIX Opens Off-Broadway

Each night musical improvisers create a new "Chick Flix" inspired by a couple in the audience. In the debut, both high-energy casts hit the ground running with heartwarming moments and impeccable comedic timing that had the audience filling the room with laughter.

Standout numbers from the night include the 7 p.m. show's "I'm Your Co-Star" which was inspired by a couple in the audience who met during a theatrical production and the 9 p.m. show's opening number "Tech in Texas" inspired by two engineers.

Check out photos below!

The next show is scheduled for June 11, 2021. Click here for tickets.

Chick Flix is created by Emmy® award winner Jacki Thrapp starring a vaccinated cast including Amara Leonard, Ashley Morton, Bobby Allan, Chris Clark, Christine Fiala, Jimmy Robertson (also a creative consultant on the show), Kate Billingsley, Morgan DeTogne, Nicole Delsack, Pat Swearingen, Reise Hooper and Russell Jamie Johnson. Music direction by Miles Mandwelle.

Chick Flix is a Thrapp Theatrics production. Executive produced by Jacki Thrapp (Thrapp Theatrics) in association with The Players Theatre. Produced by Stephanie Driscoll and Christae Evanson.