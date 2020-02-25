Photo Flash: ABOUT LOVE to Begin Performances at The Sheen Center Tonight

Culture Project will present About Love, a new play with songs and music. Music and lyrics by jazz artist Nancy Harrow and script and direction by Will Pomerantz. Performances begin Tuesday, February 25 at The Sheen Center (18 Bleecker Street at the corner of Elizabeth Street, NYC) in the Black Box Theater. The official opening is Wednesday, March 4 at 7:30PM. About Love plays a limited four-week engagement, through March 22. Tickets are available online at SheenCenter.org, by phone at 212-925-2812, or in-person at The Sheen Center box office Monday to Friday noon to 5PM and one hour before performances.

About Love tells the compelling story of a young man who expects to spend a quiet summer with his parents in the Russian countryside, but soon discovers those three months will be the most consequential of his life, as he learns the difference between love and passion, and the ephemeral nature of life itself. About Love is inspired by Ivan Turgenev's beautifully crafted short story, "First Love," originally published in 1860. Turgenev was one of Russia's first modern writers to achieve international acclaim with his novel, Fathers and Sons, and his play, A Month in the Country.

The cast of About Love features Silvia Bond (Things Found on the Ground), Helen Coxe (Super Regret), Dan Domingues (The Tempest at The Public), Jeffrey Kringer (Cruel Intentions: The 90's Musical, National Tour), Tom Patterson (1984, Broadway) and Jean Tafler (My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories).





