Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents WHAT EVERY WOMAN KNOWS By James M. Barrie

Gingold Theatrical Group continued the 15th Season of Project Shaw, a special series of evenings of plays that embrace human rights and free speech, with What Every Woman Knows by James M. Barrie for one night only on Monday February 24th (7pm).

Kathy Gail MacGowan directs a cast that features Tony Head, Daniel Jenkins, Maryann Plunkett, Celestine Rae, Mike Smith Rivera, A.J. Shively, Robbie Simpson, and Mirirai Sitole. Susanna Frazer will serve as the Narrator.

A social satire set in England and Scotland during the early 20th century, What Every Woman Knows centers around the perennially unmarried Maggie Wylie and John Shand, an ambitious young student, who promises to marry Maggie after five years if her family pays for his education. Following his successful bid for a seat in Parliament, Shand is set upon by the notoriously seductive Lady Sybil. Maggie, determined to find her own full potential, creates a plan in the hopes of proving to both herself and to John that she is an invaluable asset to him and to their community. First produced in 1908, What Every Woman Knows is considered one of Barrie's most realistic and important theatrical works. Graced with bursts of sly wit and dramatic irony, it continues to delight.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Tonight's cast-Daniel Jenkins, Robbie Simpson, Tony D. Head, Mike Smith Rivera, A.J. Shively, Susanna Frazer, Celestine Rae, Maryann Plunkett and Mirirai Sithole



