Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents WHAT EVERY WOMAN KNOWS By James M. Barrie

Article Pixel Feb. 25, 2020  

Gingold Theatrical Group continued the 15th Season of Project Shaw, a special series of evenings of plays that embrace human rights and free speech, with What Every Woman Knows by James M. Barrie for one night only on Monday February 24th (7pm).

Kathy Gail MacGowan directs a cast that features Tony Head, Daniel Jenkins, Maryann Plunkett, Celestine Rae, Mike Smith Rivera, A.J. Shively, Robbie Simpson, and Mirirai Sitole. Susanna Frazer will serve as the Narrator.

Check out photos from the evening below!

A social satire set in England and Scotland during the early 20th century, What Every Woman Knows centers around the perennially unmarried Maggie Wylie and John Shand, an ambitious young student, who promises to marry Maggie after five years if her family pays for his education. Following his successful bid for a seat in Parliament, Shand is set upon by the notoriously seductive Lady Sybil. Maggie, determined to find her own full potential, creates a plan in the hopes of proving to both herself and to John that she is an invaluable asset to him and to their community. First produced in 1908, What Every Woman Knows is considered one of Barrie's most realistic and important theatrical works. Graced with bursts of sly wit and dramatic irony, it continues to delight.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents WHAT EVERY WOMAN KNOWS By James M. Barrie
What Every Woman Wants By James M Barrie

Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents WHAT EVERY WOMAN KNOWS By James M. Barrie
Tonight's cast-Daniel Jenkins, Robbie Simpson, Tony D. Head, Mike Smith Rivera, A.J. Shively, Susanna Frazer, Celestine Rae, Maryann Plunkett and Mirirai Sithole

Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents WHAT EVERY WOMAN KNOWS By James M. Barrie
Daniel Jenkins, Robbie Simpson, Tony D. Head, Mike Smith Rivera, A.J. Shively, Susanna Frazer, Celestine Rae, Maryann Plunkett and Mirirai Sithole

Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents WHAT EVERY WOMAN KNOWS By James M. Barrie
Director Kathy Gail MacGowan joins Daniel Jenkins, Robbie Simpson, Tony D. Head, Mike Smith Rivera, A.J. Shively, Susanna Frazer, Celestine Rae, Maryann Plunkett and Mirirai Sithole

Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents WHAT EVERY WOMAN KNOWS By James M. Barrie
Stage Managers Ingrid Pierson and Andrea Miller join with tonights cast-Daniel Jenkins, Robbie Simpson, Tony D. Head, Mike Smith Rivera, A.J. Shively, Susanna Frazer, Celestine Rae, Kathy Gail MacGowan, Maryann Plunkett and Mirirai Sithole

Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents WHAT EVERY WOMAN KNOWS By James M. Barrie
David Staller, Ingrid Pierson and Andrea Miller with Daniel Jenkins, Robbie Simpson, Tony D. Head, Mike Smith Rivera, A.J. Shively, Susanna Frazer, Celestine Rae,Kathy Gail MacGowan, Maryann Plunkett and Mirirai Sithole

Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents WHAT EVERY WOMAN KNOWS By James M. Barrie
David Staller with Daniel Jenkins, Robbie Simpson, Tony D. Head, Mike Smith Rivera, A.J. Shively, Susanna Frazer, Celestine Rae, Kathy Gail Macgowan, Maryann Plunkett and Mirirai Sithole

Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents WHAT EVERY WOMAN KNOWS By James M. Barrie
Tonight's director-Kathy Gail MacGowan

Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents WHAT EVERY WOMAN KNOWS By James M. Barrie
Kathy Gail MacGowan

Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents WHAT EVERY WOMAN KNOWS By James M. Barrie
Kathy Gail MacGowan and David Staller

Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents WHAT EVERY WOMAN KNOWS By James M. Barrie
Kathy Gail MacGowan and David Staller

Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents WHAT EVERY WOMAN KNOWS By James M. Barrie
Mirirai Sithole, Susanna Frazer, Maryann Plunkett and Celestine Rae

Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents WHAT EVERY WOMAN KNOWS By James M. Barrie
Mirirai Sithole, Susanna Frazer, Maryann Plunkett and Celestine Rae

Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents WHAT EVERY WOMAN KNOWS By James M. Barrie
A.J. Shively, Daniel Jenkins, Mike Smith Rivera and Tony D. Head

Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents WHAT EVERY WOMAN KNOWS By James M. Barrie
Robbie Simpson




Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
  • Photo Coverage: Jamie deRoy & Friends Perform at Birdland
  • Photo Coverage: Mandy Gonzalez, Carrie Manolakos, and Alex Newell in I'M EVERY WOMAN: DIVAS ON STAGE
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the 2020 Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala, With Laura Benanti, Ashley Park, and More!
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of UNMASKED: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber at Paper Mill Playhouse
  • Photo Coverage: GR42 Sings Love Songs at the Green Room 42