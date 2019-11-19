Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents THE PLAY'S THE THING

Gingold Theatrical Group continues the 14th Season of Project Shaw, Art as Activism: A Theatrical Survival Guide, a special series of evenings of plays that embrace human rights and free speech. All of GTG's programming, inspired by the works of George Bernard Shaw, are designed to provoke peaceful discussion and activism.

In Ferenc Molnar's legendary farce The Play's the Thing, a young playwright is distraught when he overhears the actress he loves having an affair with another man. His mentor must convince him that she is only rehearsing a play - and that he must write her a better one. This rollicking comedy has spawned innumerable imitations on stage, screen, and TV. Even Tom Stoppard wrote his own translation of this jolly folly.

Stephen Brown-Fried, GTG's Associate Director, directs a cast that features Arnie Burton (Broadway: Machinal, Peter and the Starcatcher, The 39 Steps, A Free Man of Color; Off-Broadway: The Government Inspector - Callaway Award, The Mystery of Irma Vep - Drama League nomination, The Temperamentals - Drama Desk Award, The Explorers Club, The Jew of Malta/The Merchant of Venice); Margaret Odette (The Public Theater's Much Ado About Nothing, She Kills Monsters - The Flea Theater), Thom Sesma (recently starred opposite Raúl Esparza in Classic Stage Company's The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui; Broadway: The Times They Are A-Changin', Man of La Mancha, Search and Destroy; Off-Bway: Fruiting Bodies, Superhero, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Pacific Overtures - Lortel Award nomination), Douglas Sills (Broadway: War Paint, Living on Love, Little Shop of Horrors, The Scarlet Pimpernel - Tony Award nomination, Theatre World Award), Ryan Spahn (Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow, Gloria, Daniel's Husband, Summer and Smoke), David Turner (Broadway: On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Sunday in the Park with George, The Ritz, In My Life; Off-Bway: By the Way Meet Vera Stark, Good Person of Szechwan, The Last Sunday in June); and Paxton Whitehead (Broadway: Bernhardt/Hamlet, The Importance of Being Earnest, Absurd Person Singular, My Fair Lady, Lettice and Lovage, Noises Off, The Crucifer of Blood); with Mr. Brown-Fried serving as the on stage narrator.

All the plays in this series will be presented in a concert-reading format at the Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater at Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street. Tickets are $40 for each of the plays in Project Shaw and are available by calling 212-864-5400 or online at www.symphonyspace.org. Special reserved VIP seating available for $55 by contacting the Gingold office 212-355-7823 or info@gingoldgroup.org. Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre space is completely accessible. Infra-red hearing devices are also available.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



