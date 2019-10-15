Page 73 Productions Announces The World Premiere Of Zora Howard's STEW

Page 73 (Michael Walkup, Artistic Director; Amanda Feldman, Managing Director; Rebecca Yaggy, Director of Development; Liz Jones and Asher Richelli, Founding Directors) is proud to announce the world premiere of STEW, written by Zora Howard (Premature, IFC Films) and directed by Colette Robert (Behind the Sheet). As with every Page 73 production, including last season's A STRANGE LOOP by Michael R. Jackson and CATCH AS CATCH CAN by Mia Chung, STEW marks Howard's professional debut as a playwright Off Broadway. Performances of STEW begin on Monday, January 20 at the Walkerspace Theatre for a limited run through Saturday, February 22. Opening night is set for Saturday, February 1.

ABOUT STEW:

Mama is up early to prepare an important meal, and even with her family on hand to help, time is running short. Tensions simmer with three generations of Tucker women under one roof, but things come to a boil as the violence hovering around the periphery of their lives begins to intrude upon the sanctity of Mama's kitchen.

"We are proud to deepen our commitment to Zora with this world premiere of STEW and introduce audiences to her incredible talent," says Artistic Director Michael Walkup. "It's the happy culmination of our work with her this year through our I73 Writers Group and residencies in New Haven and SPACE at Ryder Farm."

Page 73 is now in its 21st year producing and supporting the most talented early-career playwrights and introducing them to New York audiences by producing their professional debuts in the city. Past premieres include the work of Pulitzer Prize-winner Quiara Alegría Hudes, Samuel D. Hunter, Clare Barron and Leah Nanako Winkler among many more. Page 73's 2018-19 season included the world premiere of Mia Chung's CATCH AS CATCH CAN directed by Ken Rus Schmoll (Judy, Grounded) which earned a five-star review from Time Out New York and was subsequently named one of their Top 10 Productions of 2018. In May, Page 73, in partnership with Playwrights Horizons, co-produced the groundbreaking new musical A STRANGE LOOP, with music, book, and lyrics by Michael R. Jackson. Directed by Stephen Brackett (Be More Chill, Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief), the premiere earned "Critics Pick" ratings from Ben Brantley of The New York Times and Helen Shaw of Time Out New York. Page 73 also co-produced the original Off Broadway cast recording that was released this fall.

Prior Page 73 seasons have included world and New York premieres of Leah Nanako Winkler's KENTUCKY, directed by Morgan Gould; Max Posner's JUDY, directed by two-time Obie Award-winner Ken Rus Schmoll; Clare Barron's critically acclaimed YOU GOT OLDER,

which received awards for Playwright, Direction (Anne Kauffman), and Performance (Brooke Bloom) at the 2015 Obies, and Drama Desk nominations for Barron, Kauffman, Bloom and co-star Reed Birney; the first New York City production of George Brant's critically acclaimed GROUNDED, directed by Ken Rus Schmoll and starring Drama Desk nominee Hannah Cabell; and Cori Thomas' WHEN JANUARY FEELS LIKE SUMMER, directed by Daniella Topol. Page 73 has also co-produced with renowned new play theaters including Soho Rep, Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre, and Ensemble Studio Theatre.

Page 73 serves twelve to fifteen early career playwrights annually through its professional productions and new play development programs, which include the Page 73 Playwriting Fellowship, Interstate 73 Writers Group, and a week-long Summer Residency.

Close to two-thirds of the over 125 playwrights supported by Page 73 have subsequently received New York or regional theatre productions. These include, among others, writers whose professional debuts in New York City were produced by Page 73, such as Samuel D. Hunter (2015 MacArthur "Genius" Grant), Quiara Alegría Hudes (2012 Pulitzer Prize), Dan LeFranc (2010 New York Times Outstanding Playwright Award), Heidi Schreck (2019 Pulitzer Prize Finalist, Tony Award Nominee), and Clare Barron (2019 Pulitzer Prize Finalist).





