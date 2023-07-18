PULLING IT ALL INTO THE CURRENT Announced At United Solo Theatre's Fall Festival

United Solo, the world’s largest solo theatre festival, will open its 15th season at New York City’s Theatre Row on September 26, 2023, with a performance of two-time Lambda Literary Award Finalist Letty Neely’s play, “Pulling It All Into the Current.” Running through November 19, 2023, the festival features daily performances of a diverse group of shows from around the world.

“We are truly excited to see the festival thriving with more and more shows returning to the stage,” says Festival Founder and Artistic Director Omar Sangare. “Every year we are amazed by the ingenuity of our artists from around the globe in finding different ways to tell a story. We are all united through our mission of bringing understanding, diversity, and respect to the stage.”

As audiences have come to expect, this year’s festival features work by artists across the spectrum, from new talents to award-winners, with extensive experience in all areas of the entertainment industry. Stand-up comedian Cathy Ladman’s comic take on her struggles with an eating disorder, “Does This Show Make Me Look Fat,” makes its New York City debut at the United Solo Festival. Ladman, who has written for and appeared on numerous TV shows including “Tonight Show,” “The Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” and Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” was named Best Female Standup Comic at the 1992 American Comedy Awards. Victor Verhaeghe’s (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “Law & Order SVU,” the forthcoming “Bad Education” with Hugh Jackman, Alison Janey, and Ray Romano) new show “The Book of Shame” will make its world premiere on United Solo’s stage. Misha Gonz-Cirkl (“This Is Us,” “Speechless,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “NCIS: Los Angeles”) brings her autobiographical show “Hummingbird” to the fall festival with direction by Drama Desk and NAACP Award nominee Juliette Jeffers. The festival will also feature a special presentation of “GUAC: My Son, My Hero” written and performed by Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was one of the seventeen students killed in the Parkland Shooting. The tragedy led him to found Change the Ref, an organization devoted to changing the dialogue around gun violence in America.

In addition, three United Solo alums return to the festival with their award-winning pieces: Valoneecia Tolbert’s “Tales of a Blerd Ballerina” (Best New York Premiere in Spring 2023), Jackie Smook’s “Under Your Skin” (Best Emerging Artist in Spring 2023), and Loree Draude’s “I Feel the Need” (Best Direction in Fall 2021).

Diversity, equity, and inclusion have been a large part of United Solo’s mission from its inception. Omar Sangare adds, “Solo theatre offers a place for those who are often unheard to raise their voices to the world. Stories created and told by performers of color, immigrants, and International Artists about personal, political, and cultural identity have always been an important part of our programming.”

Following in that tradition are several pieces exploring identity, from Kira Powell’s “Caught in the Mix,” her story of discovering her multi-race heritage, to former “Project Runway” model Lea Mihevc’s solo piece, titled “Where Are You From, Girl?”. A long lineup of offerings brings history to life through the eyes of the people who made it. This includes Lucinda Carr’s “My Life Is Not My Own” about Harriet Tubman; Nelia McNicol in “They Called Me Rita,” illuminating the life of the legendary Rita Hayworth; “I’m Harvey Milk” featuring Ben Beasley; and Mick Berry in “Keith Moon: The Real Me,” with music direction by The Who’s musical director Frank Sims. Sims has recorded and performed with Mick Jagger, Rod Stewart, Stevie Nicks, Martha Davis, and Don Henley; received awards for platinum records and several Grammy Award nominations; and composed over 1,400 pieces of music for such companies as Paramount TV and Los Angeles Post Music. Among the international offerings are Polish actress Agnieszka Kazimierska in “Katie’s Tales,” created in collaboration with the famed Workcenter of Jerzy Grotowski and Thomas Richards/Fondazione Teatro della Toscana.

The festival will end on November 19 at 7:00 PM with its traditional Closing Night Gala at Theatre Row, featuring awards for outstanding productions; The United Solo Special Award, which honors a trailblazing solo artist from outside the festival; and a performance created by Artistic Director Omar Sangare and Festival Assistant Artistic Director Wendy-Lane Bailey, and performed by Bailey.

The United Solo Festival runs at its home-based Theatre Row on 42nd Street in New York City. For the complete schedule and tickets, please visit: Click Here. Tickets are $45 and may be purchased at the Theatre Row box office https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/united-solo-fall-festival-2023/. For more info, Facts & Figures, please visit our Press Center at : https://unitedsolo.org/press-center. Press queries should be directed to the festival’s Communications Director, Stephanie Eagan, at stephanieeagan@unitedsolo.org or +1(201) 787-4995.