PORT CHICAGO 50 A Play About 1944 Port Chicago Blast Performs At Soho Playhouse

Dare to remember . . . . It's July 17th in Port Chicago, California, a cool summer Friday night at a munitions naval base 30 miles north of San Francisco. The year is 1944 and World War II is in full swing. Segregation in the United Sates is prevalent and African American sailors are being pushed by their commanders to load tons of dangerous missiles and explosives onto two large munition ships. Not one of these men has been properly trained to handle munitions, yet they are given orders and expected to load huge amounts of the highly dangerous cargo as quickly as possible.

At approximately 10:17 pm, something goes terribly wrong. Explosion after explosion! So fierce, it shakes the ground with the force of an earthquake, knocking out windows and shaking buildings as far east as Boulder City, Nevada. What happened next is even more mind-boggling than the explosion itself. Reading the newspaper reports, you are now treading in waters filled with chaos, anger, blame, finger-pointing, and more importantly guilt. None of the officers in the higher ranks are willing to take the responsibility for this tragedy.

What happened that cool summer night? How did it happen? Why?

Meet the Sailors before, during and after that fateful night. This dramatic story is told through the eyes of one of the survivors, Freddie Meeks.

Come and witness this powerful presentation of "Port Chicago 50". I dare you! Port Chicago 50 is a story of love for Country, the American Dream and a quest for equality and fairness.

Port Chicago 50 is a story co-written by David Shackelford and Dennis Rowe. Dennis Rowe is also the director.

