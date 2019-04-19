Out of the Box Theatrics To Present PRIVATE PROPERTY As Part Of Building the Box Series

A pair of mid-career Canadian artists visit an older, wealthy couple they met by chance at a holiday party.

The foursome convenes in a house in the woods upstate New York where everyone's inner opportunist comes out to stake their claim. Private Property examines interpersonal exploitation, wealth and the quest for legacy in Trump's America.

Dasen Pearce - Full-length plays include the Toronto International Fringe Festival Patron's Pick award-winning Back To Mine and Story of Four. Other plays include the one-act The Spark and an adaptation of Trey Parker's Cannibal! The Musical. Dasen Pearce got his start playwriting at Queen's University in Kingston, Canada under the tutelage of John Lazarus where he drafted an early version of Back To Mine and wrote beer-soaked comedy shows that he performed in bars. Episodic concepts (all with collaborator Meghan Hemingway) include: Archipelago, Salmon Elbow, Writing Wrong, Working Title and The Joint. Dasen produces and performs comedy shows in New York City (some scripted, some improvised) and has acted off-Broadway and regionally on stages in the USA & Canada.

Gregg Wiggans- is a freelance Director and Producer based in New York City. Gregg is the Directing Associate at Drama Desk and Obie Award Winning Off Broadway's Transport Group Theater Company; under the Leadership of Jack Cummings III. In addition, Gregg serves as the Directing Fellow at Kenyon Playwrights Conference at The Kenyon Institute, providing critical response and investigation for new plays. For over 6 seasons Gregg served as Artistic Associate, at the Two-Time Tony Award Winning National Playwrights Conference at The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center. In addition, Gregg has participated in the development of more than 40 projects for the stage, many of which have gone on to great acclaim with productions in New York, London, and around the country. Among them are the 2010 and 2012 Susan Smith Blackburn Award-winning plays (Julia Cho's The Language Archive and Jennifer Haley's The Nether). Gregg has worked with respected artist around the country including: Broadway as Assistant Director/Ockrent Directing Fellow on Promises, Promises alongside the legendary writer, Neil Simon and Director/Choreographer, Rob Ashford. Assistant Executive Producer How to Succeed In Business Without Really Tryingfeaturing Daniel Radcliffe. As Directing Associate with the Transport Group: Queen Of The Mist, Normal, cul-de- sac, All The Way Home, Dark At The Top Of The Stair, Marcy In The Galaxy, Boys In The Band. Other Off Broadway credits include Kristin Chenoweth: This One's Personal, NINE Wagner College Theater, Ripcords FringeNYC. Regionally: The Illusions DanceRink/State Theater Minneapolis, Anna Christie with Brian Dennehy, Zombie Heart..., L.O.V.E, And Tell Sad Stories Of The Death Of Queens, The Tiny Closet. Internationally Gregg has directed Rein Pakk Is Looking For A Wife by Urmas Vado, Ladies by Justine Klava, Sam Hunter's Clarkston at the Baltic Playwrights Conference in Estonia.

He has also worked and directed at Playwrights Theater of New Jersey, Paper Mill Playhouse, Geva Theatre, Merrimack Repertory Theatre, Williamstown Theater Festival, The Lark, The Kennedy Center, The Goodman, Actor's Salon of D.C., Austin Script Works, Casa Manana, Austin Lyric Opera, and Arena Stage. Gregg has also worked in television as an Associate Producer on the HGTV Network, Assistant Executive Producer, SMASH (NBC), 2nd Assistant Director, IT COULD BE WORSE (Hulu) Member of Lincoln Center's Directors Lab, National Directing Fellowship Finalist and teaches at The National Theater Institute. He is proud graduate University of Texas at Austin

Date/time:

Thursday, April 25th, 7pm, The Alchemical Studios.

Tickets:

$12.50 Can be purchased at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10405557





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You