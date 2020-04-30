Out Of the Box Theatrics to Present ICE-FISHING ON EUROPA ​as its Second Installment of ​OFF THE COUCH

Founding Producing Artistic Director Liz Flemming and Out of the Box Theatrics will present Timothy Baxter-Ferguson's Ice-Fishing on Europa as its second installment of Off The Couch- a virtual new works play festival. The festival kicked off with Anthony Anello's Human Traffic Conea and little purple betta fish and will conclude May 14 with #Eternity by Lauren Jennings. All presentations are free to the public, but donations are encouraged.

Baxter-Ferguson's piece was chosen for its alignment with OOTB's mission a??to diversify American theater by providing an inclusive and accessible platform for artists and patrons.

"Ice Fishing on Europa gives a voice to blue collar workers which are often either unrepresented or misrepresented," said Jorge Donoso, OOTB's Director of Development. "At its core, it's a play about human connection which is something we can all relate to and are craving at the moment more than ever before."

Ice Fishing on Europa will feature Ira Kramer, Kristy Cates, Kyle Huey, Gabrielle McClinton, and Gracie Winchester. Frustrated by a world and a marriage that seems on the brink of Armageddona, factory worker Geoff (Kramer) increasingly becomes dissatisfied. Geoff looks to the stars and Europa (one of Jupiter's moons thought to support life) and wonders what life might be like. As his wife Renee (Cates) struggles with a momentous secret, they are pushed to the brink and must make a life or death decision.

"The launch of our Off the Couch series has been unbelievably freeing during this time of social distancing," said OOTB Founding Producing Artistic Director Liz Flemming. "I am certain Ice-Fishing on the Europa will be a piece that many will learn from and we are honored to produce such relevant work through this streaming platform."

The one hour live stream presentation will begin at 7PM EDT on OOTB's YouTube channel: Out of the Box Theatrics and will include an introduction from the playwright. For more information, visit Out of the Box Theatrics's website: ootbtheatrics.com





