Online Play Reading Of WALTER'S DEAD Announced Sunday, May 17

The Riant Theatre will present an Online Play Reading on Zoom of WALTER'S DEAD by Mario Corry on Sunday, May 17th at 7pm. To join the Zoom Event RSVP at JocundaFilmFestival@gmail.com.

What happens when 2 Brother's from 2 Father's marry 2 Sister's from 2 Mother's, live under the same roof and unexpectedly take in a homeless man who dies and leaves them with his ashes, his memories and their problems. It's called Walter's Dead a situation comedy. Sexy, Racy, Political and Crazy.

There will be a TALK BACK afterwards with the Playwright and Cast after the reading. Van Dirk Fisher, Founder & Artistic Director of the Riant Theatre and producer of the JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL will be the moderator.

To learn more about the JOCUNDA FESTIVAL visit https://jocundamftfestival.blogspot.com/2020/03/the-jocunda-music-film-theatre-festival.html

To submit a play for our Play Reading Series visit https://www.therianttheatre.com/index.php?n=online_play_reading_series_on_zoom





