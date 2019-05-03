On Broadway: Performing Arts Training Program Opens Enrollment

On Broadway: Performing Arts Training Program announces that enrollment is now open for the 2019 Summer Program.

On Broadway is a year-round program serving children ages 4-17 with a full conservatory curriculum which is enhanced with Master Classes from professionals in the Broadway, Film and Television industry, now in its 7th season. Former Master Class teachers include Sutton Foster, Jerry Mitchell, Ashley Park, Jelani Alladin, Nikki James, and Danielle Brooks.

On Broadway removes the velvet rope and treats all students and families like VIPs. No student is turned away from the program. On Broadway provides scholarships for over 70% of children. The mission of On Broadway is to provide affordable Musical Theatre and Performing Arts Training to all young people. To engage, empower, excite, and educate young students in the performing arts, theater educators must guide students with experience, skill, energy, patience, insight, and a sense of humor.

This year, On Broadway Performing Arts Training Program is producing two shows: Spamalot and Oliver. The Summer Program, which is housed at Riverside Church in Harlem (91 Claremont Ave, New York, NY 10027), runs for five weeks beginning on July 8 and ending with two performances for the public to enjoy on August 1 and 8.

The On Broadway Board of Directors are Matt DiCarlo, Beth Williams, Rashad V. Chambers, Kelly Devine, and Val DiFebo. Branford Marsalis, John Doyle, Laura Osnes, Josh Gad, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Andrew Rannells, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Rory O'Malley, Kim Fields, and Jay Harris serve on the Advisory Board.

An open house will take place Monday, May 6 from 5:30-7:00pm at Riverside Church.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.onbroadway-patp.com





