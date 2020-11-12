On Brand Productions Presents New Musical JUVENESCENT

Juvenescent will premiere Sunday November 15th, 2020.

On Brand Productions is an up and coming fully Black-Owned production company taking over the industry. After a successful Digital Drama Fest, August series, and Fall Series they decided to do multiple plays each month until the reopening of Broadway.

Built to change the norms for the theater and film industry all-together the company puts on 4-8 shows (I.e. plays, musicals, shorts, etc.) every single month. For the months of September-November, they had combined everything into a week-long festival. The "Fall Series".

Due to numerous requests they have moved Juvenescent down to Sunday November 15th, 2020 for its own premiere.

To book tickets go to On Brand Productions L.L.C. Tickets are available for Juvenescent now! To inquire about discounts and package offerings email isabel@onbrandproductions.org

The story surrounds five friends, five monumental moments, and one story. High school is a place of discovery in a young person's life while encountering bullies, rumors, and toxic environments. Juvenescent follows the lives of Alyson played by Stephanie Dorsely, Jackson played by Cameron Cave , Rylee played by Joyce, Wyatt played by Gerandy Mercado, and Landon played by Romelo Urbi. Each of them go through their own hardships, but must learn how to navigate through their own journeys to adulthood. They form a unique friendship while learning how to let go of labels, images, insecurities, and more in order to find themselves. As they begin learning the ins and outs of adulthood an accident takes places reshaping the path to their future. Ten years later, they READ MORE...

The outstanding cast consists of Stephanie Dorsely, Cameron Cave, Joyce, Gerandy Mercado, Romelo Urbi, Tristan Nokes, Emily Walugembe, Amanda Kristin Cox, Holly Rice, Alexandra de Suze, Arunima Mekala. The production is under the direction of Isabel Lorraine and the assistant direction of Emily Walugembe. The music was directed and written by Shiny. Together our team has pieced together a story meant to touch the lives of those around us.

You can find more information at onbrandproductions.org.

