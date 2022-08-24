Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Omnium Circus To Feature In Lincoln Center's Big Umbrella Festival

The Big Umbrella Festival runs September 16 – 18.

Register for Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 24, 2022  

Omnium Circus To Feature In Lincoln Center's Big Umbrella Festival

Omnium Circus will present its unique production as part of Lincoln Center's Big Umbrella Festival featuring a special array of programming specifically for young audiences with autism and other developmental disabilities and their families. The Big Umbrella Festival runs September 16 - 18 and Omnium's performances take place at 7:00 pm on Friday, September 16, 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm on Saturday, September 17, and 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm on Sunday, September 18. Performances are outdoors at Damrosch Park. Tickets are free and available at LincolnCenter.org/BigUmbrella.

The Big Umbrella Festival features live performances, interactive installations and digital content, all integrating accessibility and inclusion. As the world's first circus featuring performers of all abilities specifically created for audiences of all abilities, Omnium Circus' mission aligns perfectly with The Big Umbrella Festival. The show, led by Ringmaster and New York native Johnathan Lee Iverson, features a beautiful mosaic of backgrounds, skill and ability, authentically representative and engaging. Attendees will marvel at the limit-defying, life-affirming spectacle produced by this unique, uplifting circus which The New York Times calls, "genuinely extraordinary."

"We at Omnium are so proud to be part of an event as inclusive and extraordinary as Lincoln Center's Big Umbrella Festival and can't wait to share our uplifting show with all in attendance," said Omnium's Founder & Executive Director, Lisa B. Lewis. "Everyone should be able to share in the joy and excitement of the performing arts, regardless of background, race, gender or ability."





More Hot Stories For You


Signature Theatre Announces Dates For 2022-2023 Season, Featuring Quiara Alegría Hudes, Samuel D. Hunter, Sarah Ruhl, and Branden Jacobs-JenkinsSignature Theatre Announces Dates For 2022-2023 Season, Featuring Quiara Alegría Hudes, Samuel D. Hunter, Sarah Ruhl, and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
August 24, 2022

Signature Theatre has announced dates for its 2022-2023 season—from Resident playwrights Quiara Alegría Hudes, Samuel D. Hunter, Sarah Ruhl, and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. While the structure of Signature's seasons—producing several plays by each resident writer—fundamentally brings audiences closer to playwrights, this season particularly offers a personal and profound view into each Resident writers' voice and vision.
Jay Armstrong Johnson to Present Annual HOCUS POCUS Spoof at Sony Hall This OctoberJay Armstrong Johnson to Present Annual HOCUS POCUS Spoof at Sony Hall This October
August 23, 2022

Dress up and get spooky for Broadway’s biggest Halloween event of the year! I Put a Spell on You, the annual sold-out Halloween concert-meets-party, returns LIVE at New York City’s Sony Hall on Sunday, October 23, 2022.  
Dean Haspiel's THE WAR OF WOO to be Presented at the Gene Frankel Theatre in SeptemberDean Haspiel's THE WAR OF WOO to be Presented at the Gene Frankel Theatre in September
August 23, 2022

THE WAR OF WOO, a new play from Emmy Award-winning writer, artist and cartoonist Dean Haspiel, brings heartfelt bombast to New York City's Gene Frankel Theatre September 29 through October 15. Directed by Philip Cruise, the cast includes Seth Gilliam (The Walking Dead, The Wire) and Samantha Simone (Blue Bloods).
The Apollo Theater Announces Fall/Winter 2022 Season Featuring Camille A. Brown, Fat Joe & MoreThe Apollo Theater Announces Fall/Winter 2022 Season Featuring Camille A. Brown, Fat Joe & More
August 23, 2022

The Apollo Theater has announced details of its fall/winter 2022 season titled The Next Movement. The Apollo has long been a place of dynamic energy and forward motion; this season, the theater honors that longstanding tradition through a series of performances and programs that look to the future.
MUD/DROWNING by María Irene Fornés to Return This Fall at Mabou MinesMUD/DROWNING by María Irene Fornés to Return This Fall at Mabou Mines
August 23, 2022

Mabou Mines and Weathervane Productions, in association with Philip Glass’ Days and Nights Festival, will present a return engagement of their acclaimed revival of Mud/Drowning, two intimate works by legendary playwright and director María Irene Fornés.