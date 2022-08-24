Omnium Circus To Feature In Lincoln Center's Big Umbrella Festival

Omnium Circus will present its unique production as part of Lincoln Center's Big Umbrella Festival featuring a special array of programming specifically for young audiences with autism and other developmental disabilities and their families. The Big Umbrella Festival runs September 16 - 18 and Omnium's performances take place at 7:00 pm on Friday, September 16, 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm on Saturday, September 17, and 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm on Sunday, September 18. Performances are outdoors at Damrosch Park. Tickets are free and available at LincolnCenter.org/BigUmbrella.

The Big Umbrella Festival features live performances, interactive installations and digital content, all integrating accessibility and inclusion. As the world's first circus featuring performers of all abilities specifically created for audiences of all abilities, Omnium Circus' mission aligns perfectly with The Big Umbrella Festival. The show, led by Ringmaster and New York native Johnathan Lee Iverson, features a beautiful mosaic of backgrounds, skill and ability, authentically representative and engaging. Attendees will marvel at the limit-defying, life-affirming spectacle produced by this unique, uplifting circus which The New York Times calls, "genuinely extraordinary."

"We at Omnium are so proud to be part of an event as inclusive and extraordinary as Lincoln Center's Big Umbrella Festival and can't wait to share our uplifting show with all in attendance," said Omnium's Founder & Executive Director, Lisa B. Lewis. "Everyone should be able to share in the joy and excitement of the performing arts, regardless of background, race, gender or ability."