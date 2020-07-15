Off The Lane To Host First Annual EMPOWER ARTISTS Virtual Fundraiser Featuring Daniel Quadrino, Billy Gilman & More

Off The Lane, a New York City based non-profit is hosting its first annual, "Empower Artist" virtual fundraiser on Thursday, July 30th at 6:00 PM ET. The event hosted by Radio Disney Country's, Betsy Spina, is set to include performances by, Billy Gilman (The Voice), Daniel Quadrino (Broadway's "Wicked" & "Newsies"), Lisa Ramey (The Voice), and more! Tickets to attend are $20 and proceeds will benefit Off The Lane's programs and operational costs. The event includes exclusive content, performances, interviews, and prize giveaways.

Additional event special guests include Rachel Sarah Mount, Noah Ricketts, Autumn Hurlbert, Kevin Del Aguila, Paige Fraser, Hannah Cruz, Marty Thomas, Tanairi Vazquez, and Samantha Pauly.

After purchasing tickets guests will receive a link to the virtual event. All tickets and donations are tax-deductible. Tickets are available now at www.offthelane.org

Off The Lane, CEO, Kristal Mallookis says, "The goal of this event is to help people feel empowered. Things are tough right now, but we want to remind artists that it's important to keep chasing your dreams. Our fundraiser includes incredibly talented people but also aims to go behind the vanity and provide hopeful insight into the industry. The artists working with us perfectly align with our mission."

The fundraiser aims to increase organization awareness, raise funds for operational costs and is sponsored by nationwide event staffing agency, Mustard Lane.

For information & exclusive deals follow Off The Lane on Instagram -- @Offthelane

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You