Off-Broadway League Executive Committee Releases Statement Regarding Black Lives Matter
The Off-Broadway League Executive Committee released a statement expressing "sorrow and anger at the injustice inflicted upon Black lives in our country".
See their statement below:
Statement from the Off-Broadway League Executive Committee. For access to the included links, please visit our website https://t.co/7Z6Y5vleYY. pic.twitter.com/qPRAV0ggn2- The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) June 3, 2020
