Off-Broadway League Executive Committee Releases Statement Regarding Black Lives Matter

The Off-Broadway League Executive Committee released a statement expressing "sorrow and anger at the injustice inflicted upon Black lives in our country".

For more information visit http://offbroadway.org.

See their statement below:

Statement from the Off-Broadway League Executive Committee. For access to the included links, please visit our website https://t.co/7Z6Y5vleYY. pic.twitter.com/qPRAV0ggn2 - The Off-Broadway League (@OffBroadwayNYC) June 3, 2020

