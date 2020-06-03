Broadway Impact
Off-Broadway League Executive Committee Releases Statement Regarding Black Lives Matter

Article Pixel Jun. 3, 2020  

The Off-Broadway League Executive Committee released a statement expressing "sorrow and anger at the injustice inflicted upon Black lives in our country".

For more information visit http://offbroadway.org.

See their statement below:


