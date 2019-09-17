OTHER THAN WE Announces Award-winning Cast at La MaMa

La MaMa in association with the Obie award-winning Theatre Three Collaborative announce their exciting cast for new cli-fi eco-feminist fable OTHER THAN WE, written and directed by Karen Malpede. It is their first play to take place in the future and an utterly original work from Theatre Three Collaborative. Other Than We will play a two-week limited engagement at The Downstairs at La MaMa (66 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003). Performances begin Thursday, November 21st and continue through Sunday, December 1st, 2019. Opening Night is Saturday, Nov 23rd at 7:00pm. $25 tickets at http://lamama.org/other-than-we/.

Featuring a multi-award-winning writing, design and acting team that has collaborated for over three decades on eleven original projects:

The production stars Obie and Drama Desk award-winner George Bartenieff* (Broadway's The Merchant of Venice, Fiddler on the Roof and Victor Kelmperer in I Will Bear Witness) as Opa, Lisa Birnbaum* (The White Devil, Red Bull Theatre Co; Elizabeth Taylor in Cleo, Alley Theatre directed by Bob Balaban; Sense and Sensibility, Bedlam) as Michelle, and Emily Fury Daly* (Indecent, Pittsburgh Public; As You Like It, American Players Theatre) as Eve and Tommie J. Moore* (Dare to Be Black, The Haunting of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cowboys) as Tenaka. *Appearing Courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

With scenic design by Obie award-winner Donald Eastman, costume design by Excellence in Theater Tony Award winner Sally Ann Parsons, lighting design by Bessie award-winner Tony Giovannetti, sound and music design by Arthur Rosen, and movement by Beth Graczyk. The production stage manager is Alex Williamson, and Carisa Kelly is the associate costume designer.

A Cli-fi fable with music that moves from a dystopian reality to astonishing hope. Other Than We is a futurist adventure in which four scientists risk their lives to create new life on earth. Two women lovers, an obstetrician and a neuroscientist, concoct a daring plan with a refugee physician from Africa, and kidnap an elderly inquist to assist. Other Than We is an ecofeminist fable that weaves a daring response to the climate crisis.

Nina Kamberos, publisher of Laertes books who is set to release an anthology of dystopian plays which will include Other Than We as the only North American play in the collection, was drawn to the piece because, "Karen Malpede is a playwright who has actually tried to save the world - to locate the critical wounds of our times and radically address them. Now in the face of a real and systemic environmental catastrophe, her mission is very literal, and Other Than We is a transformational play. Karen invents such a heroic regeneration that I think of it as the climax of the collection. I feel it will pull the anthology together in such a powerful way."

Tickets are $25 ($20 Students) and are now available online at http://lamama.org/other-than-we/ or by calling 212-352-3101. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the venue 30 minutes prior to show time.

Running Time: One hour and 45 minutes with no intermission

Website: www.theaterthreecollaborative.org/other-than-we or http://lamama.org/other-than-we/





