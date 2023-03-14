ONE LIFE, LIVE IT! Will Make its World Premiere at NY Theater Festival in May

One Life, Live It!, a new play written and produced by Stephen S. Miller and directed by Laurie Rae Waugh will make its World Premiere at the New York Theater Festival at Teatro LATEA with three performances: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:15 p.m., Friday, May 12, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2230448®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnewyorktheaterfestival.com%2Fone-life-live-it%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Having found the perfect script and cast for his new theater production, happy-go-lucky producer Karl Johnson soon falls for the leading man, evoking an emotional downward spiral. With a play within a play, One Life, Live It! begs the question, who is actually being played?

"I wrote One Life, Live It! to share with the world what it is really like behind the scenes of a play, and how important each element of a production is," said playwright/producer Stephen S. Miller. "The play tells a story of struggles in love, LGBTQIA+ topics and the effects of what damage can be done through psychology and emotion. I am thrilled to have this show featured at the New York Theater Festival. I have been part of the theater industry for the past 30+ years in many different capacities and I am excited to share my first original play to be produced on stage in New York City, where I was raised and introduced to theater. I dedicate this production to my late uncle R. T. Robinson (Playwright of The Cover of Life, American Place Theater - Off-Broadway) and his incredible support through the years and for teaching me all that I know today."

Michael Bordwell ("Karl Johnson"): Michael is an actor, director and producer who has worked throughout New York City with such festivals/venues as The American Theatre of Actors (ATA), the NYC Frigid Festival, FringeNYC, Manhattan Theatre Source and Shetler Studios. He recently performed the role of Falstaff in The Merry Wives of Windsor and has performed in various premiere productions including What Do We Do About Walter?, Daddy's Girls, After the Wake, P.O.W., Theft, Naked Batting Practice, Seminar, The Conclave and both the world premiere and revival of The Sandman as well as over a dozen other Shakespeare productions. A film critic as well, you can follow him as Cinephile Mike, Your Friendly Neighborhood Cinephile on social media. @cinephilemike

Taylor Simon ("Jenny Johnson"): Taylor is thrilled to be a part of the NY Theater Festival in this incredible show! She is a recent graduate of AMDA and has been seen performing around NYC and her hometown, Nashville. Favorite roles include: Emma Goldman (Ragtime), Lucy The Slut (Avenue Q), and Woman 2 (Songs for a New World). @taylorsimonsings

Manny Rey ("Jeremy"): Manny is a New York City actor with over 10 years of experience. Most recently he could be found playing Ulysses Grass in Irving A. Greenfield's What Do We Do About Walter? He also entertained audiences as The Host of the Garter in Shakespeare's The Merry Wives of Windsor, as Smirnov in Chekhov's The Bear, and as Petey 'Spider' Donovan in the film "The Watchtower" by the late Steve Silver. Manny has trained with Dr. Glory Van Scott as well as Anthony Abeson in New York City. As a staff member of Dr. Glory's Youth Theatre, he assisted in the Theatre production of over 20 original shows. During this time he focused on the basics of his technique and honing his own craft into a style that more fluidly utilizes the tools he has picked up over the years. Manny is looking forward to a fruitful 2023 working alongside many talented actors, writers and directors both on stage and in film.

Nicholas Barnes ("Ben"): Most recently Nicholas played Dave in The Full Monty at The Lauderhill Performing Arts Center. Off Broadway: The Greatest Christmas Story Ever Told (MOD Theatre Company), The Real Actors of NYC, Book, Music and Lyrics Karlan Judd (Snapple Theater Center) Greenwillow (York Theatre Company), She Stoops to Conquer (Irish Repertory Theatre) Tours: Cinderella and Skippy Jon Jones, Regional: Rock of Ages (Lonny) and The Wizard of Oz (Cowardly Lion) Love, Sex, and the IRS (Leslie Arthur) Alhambra Theatre and Dining. Midnight Clear (Riverside Theatre). Film and television include A Day In The Life (Amazon Prime) and The Deuce (HBO). Thank you Stephen for thinking of me. @Mrtimessq

Rooki Tiwari ("Cassy"): Rooki has been seen in works from Shakespeare to Tennessee Williams to the Greeks, and now in Stephen S. Miller's new play! She most recently appeared at The American Theater of Actors in What Do We Do About Walter? and Run The Course. She has performed in numerous shows at Theater For The New City (TNC) including Michael Vazquez' The Son of The Sun and Finding My Way Back Home. She has been a part of TNC's traveling Summer Street Theater troupe, Halloween festivals and Lower East Side festivals. She has appeared at The Producer's Club in The Vagina Monologues and La Remolienda. She is very grateful to be working again with Laurie, Stephen and this amazing cast.

Jason Utnick ("Logan"): Jason is a SAG-AFTRA performer and filmmaker based in NYC. Jason has a wide range of work across the entertainment industry from leading stage roles such as Danny Fortunato in Nailed, to performances on network TV shows like "Blindspot," "Shades of Blue" and "The Americans." Jason received a scholarship to the New York Film Academy where he studied the Sanford Meisner acting technique, before moving on to The Lee Strasberg Theatre Academy where he learned the craft of Strasberg's Method acting. Some of Jason's favorite theatrical roles have been in Death of Salesman, A View From the Bridge, The Retreat from Moscow, Extremities and Tape. He also works on the crews for shows like "SNL" and "Tonight with Jimmy Fallon." Jason is very grateful for the opportunity to bring Logan's character to life and would like to extend a special thank you to his fellow cast mates and crew.

Stephen S. Miller (Playwright/Producer): Stephen is an AEA performer and stage manager on the Off-Broadway and international circuit. Stephen has a long range of theatrical work including his work at the Metropolitan Opera in the Children's chorus led by Elena Dore. Studying with the late Sanford Meisner. Stephen's favorite theatrical adventures include: Titanic, She Loves Me, West Side Story. Directing: The Belle of Amherst (Off-Broadway), The Cover of Life (Off-Broadway), Love is a Bad Neighborhood (Off-Broadway). Stage Managing: The Cherry Orchard (Off-Broadway), The Bare Truth (Off-Broadway). Stephen wishes to thank New York Theater Festival, Brian Geldin, Kate Miller, Donald Sorrie, John Miller, James Jennings, Jane Culley and R. T. Robinson for their love and support. Laurie Rae Waugh and the entire cast and crew of One Life, Live It! for all that they have done to bring my dream to life.

Laurie Rae Waugh (Director): Laurie has been working as a theater artist in New York since 1980 and as a director since 2001. Laurie recently received The ATA Award for Best Dramatic Director for Mirrors (2016), as well as the ATA Best Director Award, Drama for A Spanish Harlem Story (2015) and a Jean Dalrymple Best Director Award for Code Name Daniel (2010) from American Theatre of Actors. Laurie was nominated for Outstanding Director (Short Subjects) for Ellen and Troy and Eloise from The Midtown International Theatre Festival. Laurie's most recent ATA credits include After the Wake, The Bare Truth and Banned in Bisbee. Laurie has worked with Ripple Effect Artists, Legacy Stage Ensemble, EndTime Productions; TSI/Playtime Series; and VertaMirandance. Thanks go out to Stephen Miller for this wonderful script, and my very talented cast for all their hard work and dedication. Thanks also to my family and friends for your love and support.

Ken Coughlin (Technical Supervisor): Ken has been in the New York City entertainment scene since 1971. He has been doing "tech" for the theater for at least half that time. Ken has had the good fortune to be connected with Stephen, Laurie, Michael, Manny, Rooki, Jessica and Brian for some time. I'm looking forward to working with Nicholas and Jason, to help make this the very best show it can be.

Jessica Newman (Board Operator): Jessica is looking forward to working on another show with Director Laurie and Producer Mama Rose (Stephen) and Tech Supervisor Ken. She is beyond excited to venture on this journey of bringing another play to life with this wonderful crew and cast. Her previous shows with AEA include The Green Room and Altered Minds Showcase at The American Theater of Actors, Juliet & Her Romeo at The Kraine Theatre, Gentle Hands For The Gentleman at The Hudson Guild Theater for the New York Winter Theater Festival, Doomsday Scrolling at The Center at West Park.She is in association with Miller - Coffman, Anomalous Co. and Turn To Flesh Productions. She would like to thank her dad, David for always believing and supporting her in all her endeavors and letting her experience live to the beat of her own drum, mistakes and all. She has one life and is living it, thanks to her Dad. She would like to remind everyone to please silence your cellphones and enjoy this fabulous play.

Brian Geldin (Production Publicist): Brian specializes in successful entertainment PR campaigns for film, TV, theater and more. Brian represents the playwright of tonight's show, One Life, Live It!, Stephen S. Miller who is also an international cabaret performer, and who previously hosted "The Mama Rose Show" and "Tawkin' with the Roses," co-hosted by veteran actress Bonnie Rose. Off-Broadway, Brian represented the musical THE GREEN ROOM. Brian regularly works with film distributors Zeitgeist Films and Icarus Films. Brian prides himself on such other film releases as "A Very Sordid Wedding," the sequel to Del Shores' comedy "Sordid Lives" starring Leslie Jordan, Adam Irving's documentary "Off the Rails" and more. Other clients include "Marc Summers Unwraps," a podcast hosted by Marc Summers of "Double Dare," Angela Tucker, director of the Lifetime movie "A New Orleans Noel" starring Patti LaBelle, "Big Brother" houseguest Britini D'Angelo and many others. www.briangeldin.com