ODD MAN OUT At-Home Immersive Theatrical Sensory Box Experience to be Presented by PITCHBLACK Experiences

PITCHBLACK Immersive Experiences will present ODD MAN OUT, a new at-home immersive theatrical sensory box experience. Written by Martín Bondone and directed by Bondone, Carlos Armesto, and Facundo Bogarín, ODD MAN OUT begins with a travel box sent to your home that will allow "passengers" to be a part of the ODD MAN OUT story.

ODD MAN OUT is an audio play in darkness. It begins when "passengers" scan the QR code on their boarding pass of PITCHBLACK Airlines which they'll find in their travel box, and blindfold themselves. From there, the story allows listeners to immerse themselves in the tale of Alberto, a blind musician flying home from New York to Buenos Aires, Argentina after decades of self-exile. As listeners enter Alberto's story, they experience a 360-surround sound, multisensory "journey." Passengers stay blindfolded throughout the duration of the "flight," also engaging their senses of smell, taste and touch. They'll experience Alberto's story of love, prejudice and fears that were left behind.

ODD MAN OUT began at Teatro Ciego in Argentina, which has a 15-year history of creating live experiences in complete darkness. The theater company employs artists and technicians with visual disabilities in all their work. Forty percent of staff and creative teams are made up of blind and low-vision individuals.

The audio box experience takes 65 minutes and is available to passengers for 96 hours after they scan the QR code on their boarding pass.

A portion of the proceeds from the ODD MAN OUT Immersive Box Experience will go to Visions (https://www.visionsvcb.org/), which provides services for the blind and visually impaired.

This interactive experience engages and awaken your senses, tests your limits, and ultimately uses the darkness to bring you to a new light.

The ODD MAN OUT box experience includes:



* Step by Step Instructions (Blind or low-vision option includes instructions in braille).



* An exclusive 360˚ surround-sound story to be heard with headphones, after scanning the QR code on the boarding pass to access.



* Your choice of a bottle of wine, yerba mate tea (A rich, flavorful tea enjoyed in Argentina, Uruguay, and Southern Brazil), or water, along with a promotional airline glass.



* A gourmet Argentine treat (to be enjoyed during the experience)



* Sensorial elements (smell, touch, taste) that will engage and awaken your senses within the story.



* The necessary items to set your table space, cover your eyes, and to let you be

swept away by the experience.

The cast of ODD MAN OUT Box Experience features Ignacio Borderes, Carmen Boria, Alejandra Buljevich, Modesto Lacen, Andrés Montejo, Victoria Raigorodsky, Aksel Tang, and Gonzalo Trigueros.

ODD MAN OUT features original music, arrangements, and music direction by Mirko Mescia, sound design by Nicolás Alvarez, and dramaturgy by Carlos Armesto and Aksel Tang. The disability consultant is Alie Gorrie.

ODD MAN OUT premiered at Teatro Ciego in October 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Performed by six actors entirely in the dark, ODD MAN OUT relied on binaural immersive sound design, a delicate choreography and the innovative use of smell and touch to create the landscape of its world and characters with a cast composed of majority artists that have either partial or complete vision loss.



Following the Spanish production in Argentina, Teatro Ciego partnered with theatreC to premiere ODD MAN OUT in the U.S. in February, 2020 at an English-Language workshop presentation. The cast of American actors rehearsed in Argentina and presented excerpts from the play at the American Embassy in preparation for a New York Production in an upcoming season.



When the pandemic closed everything, the team regrouped and developed an at home version of the play. To bring the encounter to audiences during this unprecedented time, they created the ODD MAN OUT box experience, in which you immerse yourself in the story of Alberto through an at-home sensory experience.

"We are excited to bring ODD MAN OUT to the US in this immersive theatrical format," said lead producer Carlos Armesto. "Throughout the last year, we all have had to adapt to a new reality and ODD MAN OUT is an innovative and unique alternative to Zoom theater and watching concerts on television. We look forward to people letting their imagination run wild as they fly with Alberto on PITCHBLACK Airlines from New York to Buenos Aires."

The ODD MAN OUT Box Experience is $50 each (plus shipping if outside of New York City) and can be purchased at: www.pitchblackexperience.com/odd-man-out.