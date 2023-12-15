Nimene Wureh Joins the Cast of Second Stage's Production of THE APIARY

Nimene Wureh will join the cast of Kate Douglas’ THE APIARY, directed by Kate Whoriskey at Second Stage Theater. Ms. Wureh is replacing the previously announced Gabby Beans, who has left the production due to a scheduling conflict.

Ms. Wureh joins the company which includes Obie Award-winner April Matthis (The Piano Lesson, Toni Stone), Lucille Lortel Award nominee Carmen M. Herlihy (Second Stage’s Bachelorette), and Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe award nominee Taylor Schilling (Orange is the New Black, CSC’s A Month in the Country). The production will begin previews on January 31, 2024, and officially open on February 13 at Second Stage’s Tony Kiser Theater, 305 West 43rd street.

Nimene Wureh is making her New York theatre and off-Broadway debut. An NYU Tisch Drama graduate, Ms. Wureh is an actress, singer-songwriter, dancer-choreographer who has appeared on That Damn Michael Che on MAX and Inside Amy Schumer on Paramount+. www.nimene.com @nimenesierrawureh

22 years in the future, two lab assistants hatch a plan that could change the world. All they need are a few volunteers. A raucous and provocative world premiere by Kate Douglas about sacrifice, ambition, and honeybees, directed by Kate Whoriskey (Clyde's).

ABOUT THE NEXT STAGE FESTIVAL

THE NEXT STAGE FESTIVAL formalizes Second Stage Theater’s artistic pipeline, providing support at crucial early moments in a playwright’s development - from writers with partial drafts to early career playwrights ready for their New York debuts.

THE NEXT STAGE FESTIVAL will also include The Judith Champion Reading Series, featuring three new plays developed over a week of rehearsal with experienced directors, top-notch casts and targeted design support. Each play will receive a one-night-only presentation at the Tony Kiser Theater. The plays are D.A. Mindell’s ON THE EVOLUTIONARY FUNCTION OF SHAME, Sarah Mantell’s THE GOOD GUYS, and Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin’s TIGER BEAT. The Judith Champion Reading Series is funded by a grant from the Judith Champion Charitable Fund and Mel Litoff.

Additionally, the invaluable work of the Lark Playwrights Workshop will continue under the auspices of Second Stage Theater – five playwrights will be mentored by established theater artists, including David Henry Hwang, Rajiv Joseph, and May Adrales. The six private sessions that comprise this program occur every 2-3 weeks beginning Wednesday, January 17th and concluding on Tuesday, March 26th.

THE APIARY was part of the 2022 Judith Champion Reading Series.

Under the artistic direction of Carole Rothman, Second Stage Theater operates three New York City venues, exclusively dedicated to producing living American Playwrights.

In 1999, Second Stage Theater opened The Tony Kiser Theater, its state-of-the-art, 296-seat theater, designed by renowned Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas. In 2002, Second Stage launched “Second Stage Theater Uptown” to showcase the work of up-and-coming artists at the 99-seat McGinn/Cazale Theater. The Theater supports artists through several programs that include residencies, fellowships and commissions, and engages students and community members through education and outreach programs.

In 2018, Second Stage began producing at its 581 seat Broadway home, The Hayes Theater. Originally named “The Little Theater” and built in 1912, the city landmark has been remodeled by David Rockwell of Rockwell Group.

