Nikki M. James, Robin de Jesús and More to Join A TECTONIC CABARET
Jenn Colella will host the benefit at the Edison Ballroom, featuring Christiani Pitts, Sam Tutty and more.
Tony Award-winning actress Nikki M. James (Book of Mormon), Tony Award-nominee Robin de Jesús (In the Heights), Tony Award-nominee Christiani Pitts (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)), Tony Award-nominee Sam Tutty (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)), the electric all-female percussive dance trio, Soles of Duende, the renowned NYC choir, New York Vocal Collective, and the cast of The Gorgeous Nothings by Travis Russ (premiering at PAC NYC in Winter 2027) will join Tectonic Theater Project's annual benefit, A Tectonic Cabaret.
Hosted by Jenn Colella on Monday, October 26 at 6:30 PM at the Edison Ballroom, the evening will honor Ruth Hendel with the James C. Hormel Spirit of Tectonic Award. The one-night-only event will be directed by Drama Desk Award nominee Emilio Ramos with musical direction by Julianne Merril.
Proceeds from A Tectonic Cabaret will benefit Tectonic's new play initiatives, with over 10 new works currently in development, and Moment Work education programs in NYC public schools and across the country.
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