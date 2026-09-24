Nikki M. James, Robin de Jesús and More to Join A TECTONIC CABARET

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Tony Award-winning actress Nikki M. James (Book of Mormon), Tony Award-nominee Robin de Jesús (In the Heights), Tony Award-nominee Christiani Pitts (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)), Tony Award-nominee Sam Tutty (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)), the electric all-female percussive dance trio, Soles of Duende, the renowned NYC choir, New York Vocal Collective, and the cast of The Gorgeous Nothings by Travis Russ (premiering at PAC NYC in Winter 2027) will join Tectonic Theater Project's annual benefit, A Tectonic Cabaret.

Hosted by Jenn Colella on Monday, October 26 at 6:30 PM at the Edison Ballroom, the evening will honor Ruth Hendel with the James C. Hormel Spirit of Tectonic Award. The one-night-only event will be directed by Drama Desk Award nominee Emilio Ramos with musical direction by Julianne Merril.

Proceeds from A Tectonic Cabaret will benefit Tectonic's new play initiatives, with over 10 new works currently in development, and Moment Work education programs in NYC public schools and across the country.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 12 Hrs 39 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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