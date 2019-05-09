Nike Uche Kadri, Lisa Ramirez, Brian Dykstra, and Christian O Jimenez to Lead RAIN AND ZOE SAVE THE WORLD Industry Reading

Rain and Zoe Save the World, an award-winning new play by Crystal Skillman, the bookwriter of Mary and Max the musical, will receive an industry reading at Manhattan Theatre Club Studios on May 15th at 3 PM. The reading will be directed by Hersh Ellis.

The cast will feature: Nike Uche Kadri (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play), Lisa Ramirez (Good Grief), Brian Dykstra (Lucky Guy), and Christian O. Jimenez (Ain't No Mo') .

In Rain and Zoe Save the World, two Seattle teenagers embark on an impulsive motorcycle journey to join a group of oil protesters on the east coast. But as they follow a major pipeline across the country, what began as two young activists' longing to belong to something greater than themselves gives way to Rain and Zoe discovering that the true danger in this world might just be growing up.

Recently workshopped at the Blank Theatre in Los Angeles, Rain and Zoe was selected by a national panel of judges for the 2018 Earth Matters on Stage (EMOS) New Play Competition, received a student production at the University of Anchorage, and was awarded a two week residency at the New Harmony Project.

"I am beyond thrilled to be collaborating with Crystal on her exhilarating ride of a play. It's an equal parts funny, sincere, and profoundly moving adventure about activism," says director Hersh Ellis. "Crystal's play explores the possibilities and limitations of the change each of us is able to create, both on a personal level and on the world stage."

The ninety minute reading is open to the public and will take place on May 15th at 3 PM. Manhattan Theatre Club Studios is at 311 West 43rd Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY, 10036.

To RSVP please email: rainandzoesavetheworld@gmail.com

Photo Credit: Hannah Hartmann

Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories