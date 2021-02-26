Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events
Nick Blaemire, Brian Eugenio Herrera, and Dan Domingues Announced for KEEN AFTER HOURS
Keen After Hours takes place every Monday night at 6:30pm.
Today Keen Company Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein announced new guests for upcoming evenings of the highly popular FREE event, Keen After Hours: Brian Eugenio Herrera on March 15th, Nick Blaemire on March 22nd and Dan Domingues on March 29th, joining the previously announced Thomas Jay Ryan (March 1st) and Jennifer Ashley Tepper (March 8th). Keen After Hours is free and open to all.Brian Eugenio Herrera is, by turns, a writer, teacher and scholar - presently based in New Jersey, but forever rooted in New Mexico. Brian's work, whether academic or artistic, examines the history of gender, sexuality and race within and through U.S. popular performance. His book Latin Numbers: Playing Latino in Twentieth-Century U.S. Popular Performance (Michigan, 2015) was awarded the George Jean Nathan Award for Dramatic Criticism and received an Honorable Mention for the John W. Frick Book Award from the American Theatre and Drama Society. With Stephanie Batiste and Robin Bernstein, Brian serves as co-editor of Performances and American Cultures series at NYU Press. Also a performer, Brian's autobiographical storywork performances (including I Was the Voice of Democracy and TouchTones) have been presented in venues large and small across the United States, as well as Beirut and Abu Dhabi. Brian is also the Inaugural Resident Scholar for The Sol Project, an initiative dedicated to producing the work of Latinx playwrights in New York City and beyond; is a longstanding contributor to the Fornés Institute, a project committed to preserving and amplifying the legacy of María Irene Fornés; and is part of the Core Facilitation Team with ArtEquity, an organization dedicated to creating and sustaining a culture of equity and inclusion through the arts. Brian Eugenio Herrera is Associate Professor of Theater in the Lewis Center for the Arts at Princeton University, where he is also a core faculty member in the Program in Gender and Sexuality Studies and a faculty affiliate with the Programs in American Studies, Music Theater and Latino Studies. Nick Blaemire is an actor and writer living in Brooklyn with his wife Ana and their dog, Leo McGarry. BROADWAY: Godspell revival, Cry-Baby (Original Cast) and Glory Days (Music/Lyrics). OFF-BROADWAY: Jon in Tick Tick Boom! (Keen Company; Drama Desk nomination), Davy in Found (Atlantic), Bernstein in Dogfight (Second Stage). TOURING: Mendel in Falsettos (1st National), Abraham in Altar Boyz (1st National). REGIONAL: Plankton in SpongeBob (Nederlander Theatre), Benvolio in The Last Goodbye (Williamstown), Randall in Bring it On (Alliance Theatre). FILM/TV: "Dash & Lily," "Fosse/Verdon," "The Big C," "Crossbones," "The Good Wife," "Zero Hour," "Law & Order: CI." OTHER WRITING: A Little More Alive (Williamstown, KC Rep, Barrington Stage), Soon (Signature Theatre; Stephen Sondheim Young Artist Citation), Fallout (with Kyle Jarrow), Space Dogs (with Van Hughes and Tina Landau). POP MUSIC: "Superstitious Drive" EP, "The Ampersand" EP and "The Hustle" EP, all available on Spotify and Apple Music. Dan Domingues's Off-Broadway credits include The Public (The Tempest, Wild Goose Dreams, Fidelis, The Great Immensity), Gingold Group, Sheen Center, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, Abingdon Theatre, BAM, 59E59 Theaters, INTAR, Atlantic Theater, Cherry Lane Theatre. Regional: Alley Theatre, White Heron Theatre Company, Arena Stage, The Guthrie, Goodman, NY Stage & Film, Hangar Theatre, Studio Theatre, Cape Playhouse, Weston Playhouse, Kansas City Rep, Rep of St. Louis, Pioneer Theatre, Long Wharf, Florida Stage, Portland Stage, George Street Playhouse. Film: Run All Night, Future '38, In Stereo. TV: "5A5B," "West 40s," "The Blacklist," "Royal Pains," "Law & Order." MFA: A.R.T. Institute for Advanced Theatre Training at Harvard. Associate artist: The Civilians. Creator and co-host of "Hot Date," a podcast for movie fans.