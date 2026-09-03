New York Theatre Workshop to Welcome 2050 Fellows for 2026/27 Season

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New York Theatre Workshop has announced the six emerging artists and administrators selected for its 2026-27 cohort of 2050 Artistic and Administrative Fellows.

Jasmine Sharma and Jean Carlo Yunén Aróstegui have been named the new 2050 Artistic Fellows. The Administrative Fellows are Carly Baker in Marketing, Chloe Jung in Education & Engagement, Jane Su in Development and Anna Zheng in Artistic Workshop.

Over the next year, the six fellows will gain hands-on experience across NYTW while building connections with artists and audiences.

“We're thrilled to welcome Jasmine Sharma and Jean Carlo Yunén Aróstegui as our 2050 Artistic Fellows,” said NYTW Artistic Director Patricia McGregor and Associate Artistic Director, Workshops & Development Rachel Silverman. “The 2050 Fellowship blends an artistic development and professional development opportunity, inviting fellows to immerse into the artistic life of NYTW while deepening their artistic craft.”

For the 2026-27 season, NYTW is testing a new model for its Artistic Fellowship designed to provide fellows with increased financial resources and additional support for the development of their work. Each Artistic Fellow will receive a one-week technical residency in NYTW's 4th Street Theatre to explore a theatrical idea and launch a new project.

“This season we're exploring a new version of our artistic fellowship as we continue to evolve the program and consider what early career artists need most right now,” McGregor and Silverman said. “In this prototyping year, we're building a model that provides more financial resources to our fellows and to the development of their artistic work.”

2050 ADMINISTRATIVE FELLOWSHIP

The 2050 Administrative Fellowship is a sister program to NYTW's Artistic Fellowship and replaced the theater's former internship program. The initiative is designed in part to address economic barriers that can prevent emerging professionals from pursuing careers in theater.

“We're so excited to welcome a new cohort of 2050 Administrative Fellows into our community,” said Associate Artistic Director, Learning & Community Engagement Psacoya Guinn. “The Administrative Fellowship is designed to embed emerging arts administrators within a specific department while intentionally creating opportunities for them to learn across the organization, build relationships with staff beyond their immediate teams, and gain a fuller understanding of how the different areas of a theatre work together.”

“Our hope is that fellows leave NYTW with practical experience, a strong professional network and a clearer sense of the kind of arts administrator they want to become.”

ABOUT THE 2050 FELLOWSHIP

The 2050 Fellowship takes its name from the U.S. Census Bureau's projection that by 2050 there will be no single racial or ethnic majority in the United States. The projection serves as a starting point for NYTW to consider changes in the American landscape and questions surrounding the future of theater, storytelling and artistic form.

The program combines artistic and professional development opportunities for emerging theater artists and administrators.

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