Review Roundup: THE REAL IVANOV Opens Off-Broadway

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The world premiere of The Real Ivanov, a 100-minute adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s first staged play, Ivanov, by writer and Chekhov scholar Laura Strausfeld who also directs, is now open Off-Broadway. Strausfeld’s faithful and fast-paced adaptation centers the comedy in Chekhov’s prescient play about living with despair. This strictly limited engagement will run through September 19, 2026, at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

In the course of a year, Nikolai Ivanov—mid-30s, once charismatic and admired—has become overwhelmed and depressed. Everyone around him thinks they know why. Ivanov isn't convinced. This gripping adaptation captures the central insight of Chekhov’s first masterpiece: misunderstanding one another is both comic and calamitous.

Sam Underwood stars as Nikolai Ivanov and leads an ensemble cast that includes Sam Adegoke as Borkin, Ivory Aquino as Anna, Spencer Aste as Lebedev, William DeMeritt as Kosyk, Elijah Guo as Dr. Lvov, Jordan Lage as Count Shabyelsky, Sarah Long as Zinaida, Amelia Mason as Sasha, Soph Metcalf as Avdotya, and Kimberlee Walker as Babakina, in addition to understudies Aubyn Heglie and Brendan Titley. See what the critics are saying...

Austin Fimmano, New York Theatre Guide: With a slew of characters and not much historical context given within the dialogue of the play, some of the relationships and the goings-on may be hard to keep up with. But what’s most striking about The Real Ivanov is how modern these relationships sound and feel (19th-century bigotry, and excellent 19th-century costuming by Ella Mazta, notwithstanding). Director Strausfeld and a strong cast make this adaptation feel alive, dangerous, and ripe for discussion.

Joshua M. Hayes, Josh at the Movies: As only the first dipping of my toes into Checkov I will admit finding some of the material intellectually difficult to crack. As is, The Real Ivanoff still emerges as hugely entertaining, although it does miss a few vital ingredients that I love to see from a compelling play. Whether you come for Underwood, or for a taste of Chekhov, The Real Ivanoff is an interesting slice of Off Broadway theatre that will leave you with plenty to think about amid its closing moments of madness.

Nicole Serratore, Exeunt: The play needed better pacing overall. Strausfeld stages certain pivotal moments in an icy blue light, where time and space shift. It is particularly effective when Ivanov breaks out of the world as we know it. Just as Ivanov needs others to make him see more of himself, the production benefits from breaking the framework from time to time.