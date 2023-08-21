New York Theatre Workshop Reveals 2023/24 Season 2050 Administrative Fellows & Producing Fellow

New York Theatre Workshop has revealed the individuals selected for the 2023/24 Season 2050 Administrative Fellowship. Additionally, NYTW has shared that Lawryn LaCroix will join NYTW as The Theatre Leadership Project Creative Producing Fellow.

2050 Administrative Fellows

The new 2023/24 Administrative Fellows are Nia Abdullah, Daniel Davila, Yulidal Hernandez Kin, Amiah McGinty, Maya Quiñones, Patrick Saint Ange, Corey Bravo Sloan and Sammy Womack.

The 2050 Administrative Fellowship program is a sister program to NYTW’s successful 2050 Artistic Fellowship, which supports emerging playwrights and directors. Replacing NYTW’s internship program, the fellowship represents one of several NYTW initiatives to address the economic barriers that may prevent talented individuals from pursuing careers in the theatre.

For over 20 years, NYTW has honed an inclusive fellowship program for emerging theatre makers with a multiplicity of perspectives. These fellowships have taken many forms, supporting playwrights, directors, designers, and administrators.

The 2050 Fellowship is named in celebration of the U.S. Census Bureau’s projection that by the year 2050, there will be no single racial or ethnic majority in the United States. This projection provokes thoughts at New York Theatre Workshop about the transformations that will take place in the American landscape—technologically, environmentally, demographically, economically, and artistically—now and in the future. They are a catalyst for broader questions about the direction of our field. But we’re not waiting for the year 2050 to make the change we wish to see. Instead, we’re working to reflect our evolving and beautifully diversifying society now—to ensure there’s space for those who will lead us into the future to build the skills they need now. Full information about the fellowship program is available at nytw.org/artist-workshop/2050-fellowships.

Graduates of the 2050 Administrative Fellowship have gone on to positions at companies and organizations like Atlantic Acting School, Ars Nova, Big Beach Films, Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, Clear, Creative Artists Agency, FourthWall Theatrical, Jujamcyn, Maestra Music-Get To Work, Marvel Studios, MCC Theater, Miranda Family Fund, New York-Presbyterian, New Victory Theater, No Guarantees, Octopus Theatricals, Oye Group, People’s Theatre Project, Playwrights’ Horizons, Rattlestick Theater, Signature Theatre, Sundance Institute, The Bushwick Starr, The Drama League, The Perelman Performing Arts Center, The Playwrights Realm, The Public Theater, The Telsey Office, Thompson Turner Productions, positions at NYTW and other organizations.

The 2050 Administrative Fellows Program is partially supported with funds from the Axe-Houghton Foundation.

Founded in 2020, The Theatre Leadership Project works to counteract the systematic exclusion of Black professionals in the theatre industry by creating pathways to employment at the highest levels. TTLP partners with key organizations to fund and manage fellowship programs working to advance BIPOC commercial theatre leaders. The TTLP advisory council includes Whoopi Goldberg, John Gore, Kamilah Forbes, Whitney White, Aaliytha Stevens, Brian Moreland, Robert Fried, Stefan Schick and Olivier Sultan. For more information about TTLP, visit www.theatreleadershipproject.org.

The Theatre Leadership Project is a fund of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), a Charity Navigator 4 Star Charity that meets all 20 Better Business Bureau charity standards and carries the GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency.

New York Theatre Workshop empowers visionary theatre-makers and brings their work to adventurous audiences through productions, artist workshops and education and community engagement programs. We nurture pioneering new writers alongside powerhouse playwrights, engage inimitable genre-shaping directors, and support emerging artists in the earliest days of their careers. We’ve mounted over 150 productions from artists whose work has shaped our very idea of what theatre can be, including Jonathan Larson’s Rent; Tony Kushner’s Slavs! And Homebody/Kabul; Doug Wright’s Quills; Claudia Shear’s Blown Sideways Through Life and Dirty Blonde; Paul Rudnick’s The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told and Valhalla; Martha Clarke’s Vienna: Lusthaus; Will Power’s The Seven and Fetch Clay, Make Man; Caryl Churchill’s Mad Forest, Far Away, A Number and Love and Information; Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen’s Aftermath; Rick Elice’s Peter and the Starcatcher; Glen Hansard, Markéta Irglová and Enda Walsh’s Once; David Bowie and Enda Walsh’s Lazarus; Dael Orlandersmith’s The Gimmick and Forever; Heidi Schreck’s What the Constitution Means to Me; Jeremy O. Harris’s Slave Play; Kristina Wong’s Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord; Aleshea Harris’s On Sugarland; and eight acclaimed productions directed by Ivo van Hove. NYTW’s productions have received a Pulitzer Prize, 25 Tony Awards, 2 Grammy Awards and numerous Obie, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Awards. NYTW is represented on Broadway with Anaïs Mitchell’s Hadestown, developed with and directed by Rachel Chavkin; and the upcoming Broadway engagement of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Merrily We Roll Along, directed by Maria Friedman and choreographed by Tim Jackson.

Alongside its artistic and community engagement activities, NYTW is engaged in the essential, sustained commitment of becoming an anti-racist organization in support and affirmation of Black people, Indigenous people, and People of Color in its community. In June of 2020, NYTW published its Core Values statement and initial action and accountability steps. In an effort to provide greater transparency, NYTW shares progress updates, further commitments and next steps at nytw.org/accountability.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT NYTW:

NYTW.org

Nia Abdullah

Education and Engagement Fellow (she/her) is ecstatic to join NYTW as the Education & Engagement Fellow. She is a proud recent alumna of Rutgers University-New Brunswick where she majored in English and minored in both creative writing and theater. Nia was president of Cabaret Theatre, a student-run theater company at Rutgers where she fulfilled many roles as an actor, sound and lighting designer, producer, and administrator. Nia also spent the summer of 2022 at Northfield Mount Hermon Boarding School teaching Theater and Dance to middle and high school students and is eager to learn more ways for education and art to intersect and be transformative. @niaaa.jenae

Daniel Davila

Finance and Operations Fellow (he/him) is a Mexican-American multidisciplinary artist and scholar from Houston, Texas with a BFA in dance from the University of Houston. Davila began his dance training at age 17 at the MET Dance Center in Houston. He has since performed with Bay Area Houston Ballet & Theatre, Ballet Hispánico’s Pa’lante Scholars, and BHdos. Additionally, Davila has presented his choreography at the Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, the American College Dance Association, and Brazos Contemporary Dance Festival. Daniel is passionate about arts education and is an advocate for inclusive and equitable practices in the performing arts field at large. @holaitsdaniel

Yulidal Hernandez Kin

Production Management Fellow (she/her) is an actress, producer, and writer. Graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Theater and Journalism she strives to use the arts as a way to bring awareness to a new generation that wishes to be a part of the arts. Yulidal was born and raised in the boogie down Bronx which she proudly represents; she even worked as a Production Assistant on a docu-series, “The X,” which discusses the history of her beloved neighborhood. Eager to share stories on stage, Yulidal produced a one-act called False Prayer at a virtual play festival; reported and published a story about the shutdown of Broadway; and was also a participant for the Possibility Project, a not-for-profit organization allowing youths to use their life stories as an opportunity to create theater. Professionally, Yulidal has interned and assisted as a Development and Production Management Intern for a Docu-series, “Wild Hope,” and was a Radio Assistant for SWB Radio. Currently, Yulidal works as a National Marketing Associate with Broadway Across America and is very eager to use her skills and continue to learn as the Production Management fellow with New York Theatre Workshop.

Amiah McGinty

Artistic Workshop Fellow (she/her) is a Black woman arts administrator, director, and actor originally from Augusta, Georgia. Her love of theatre led her to earn her B.F.A for Theatre Arts at Howard University, where she developed the mission to create work and cultivates spaces that authentically represent the multitextured lives of Black people and marginalized communities. Her passion for theatre-making and diverse storytelling led her to work for Monkeypaw Productions, The National Black Theatre, and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company. @_per.cep.tion_

Maya Quiñones

Literary Fellow (she/her) is a dramaturg, actress, director, and empathy-first artist. She enjoys intersectional stories that steer audiences towards critical thinking and radical empathy. She graduated from the University of South Florida with a double major in Theatre Performance and Communications. Maya served as a Dramaturgy Apprentice for the 2023 Arkansas New Play Festival at TheatreSquared and participated in script evaluation, acting and dramaturgy at American Stage’s Lift Every Voice: New Play Festival. In 2022 she interned with Thompson Turner Productions and recently completed an Artistic internship with La Jolla Playhouse. She’s thrilled to join NYTW as a Literary Fellow. @mayaquin0nes

Patrick Saint Ange

Marketing Fellow (he/him). Saint is a proud New Yorker and first-generation Haitian-American. He is an actor, writer, filmmaker, and devoted arts advocate. He holds a BA in Sociology & English Creative Writing from Binghamton University, graduating Summa Cum Laude. With a strong background in theater and film, Saint has been able to leverage his talents to enhance several marketing campaigns and engage diverse audiences. Saint is committed to creating and promoting inclusive and transformative theatrical experiences. He is thrilled to join the New York Theatre Workshop as a Marketing Fellow, where he looks forward to contributing his expertise and celebrating the power of storytelling. @saintparrk

Corey Bravo Sloan

Development Fellow (he/him) was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY and now lives in Midtown. Currently a student at Hamilton College in Clinton, NY, Corey studies “Social Justice and Identity in Latin American/Latino Theatre and Literature,” a self-designed interdisciplinary concentration. As a trans Latino Jew, Corey’s emphasis is on connecting through shared identity and uplifting marginalized communities. He has previously worked at Theatre for a New Audience, Colt Coeur, GALA Hispanic Theatre (Washington, D.C.), The Uptown Theatre (Utica, NY), and ID Studio Theater. @coreyc0re

Sammy Womack

Executive Fellow (she/her) is a Mexican-American interdisciplinary theater-maker, producer, and educator. Hailing from Los Angeles and having graduated from UCLA, Sammy spent time as the Artistic Director of HOOLIGAN Theatre Company for its 2021-2022 season. There, her credits as Executive Producer include A Chorus Line, Something Rotten!, Legally Blonde, and The Laramie Project. Additionally, she partook in Baseline Theatrical’s Beyond the Stage Door program as a member of its inaugural cohort, which took her to Hamilton’s Eliza Tour as a Company Management Intern. Sammy has also spent time interning in network television production at NBCUniversal and produced several independent short films. @svnicolee

Lawryn LaCroix

TTLP Creative Producing (she/her) is a New York City/London-based producer and a native of Dallas, TX. She is a recipient of The Prince Fellowship and The Theatre Leadership Project (TTLP) along with being in the inaugural group of resident producers for The Shubert Organization’s Artistic Circle. She is also a Broadway League fellowship recipient. Lawryn is a graduate of the MA Creative Producing program at The Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts (London) and the BFA acting program at Marymount Manhattan College (NYC). Recently, Lawryn was a Co-Producer on Mike Birbiglia’s The Old Man & The Pool, opening on the West End at the Wyndham Theatre and previously on Broadway at the Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center. Past Broadway credits: Associate Producer of POTUS and Producing Assistant of Macbeth. @lawrynlacroix