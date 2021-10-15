New York Theatre Workshop Announces Streaming Release of SANCTUARY CITY

New York Theatre Workshop announced today that Sanctuary City, written by Pulitzer Prize winner, NYTW Usual Suspect and former 2050 Fellow Martyna Majok (Cost of Living, queens) and directed by Rebecca Frecknall (Summer and Smoke), will be available for streaming from Monday October 25 through Sunday November 21, 2021. Sanctuary City began previews on September 8, 2021, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher St, New York, NY 10014), opened Tuesday September 21, and will play its final in-person performance of an extended run on Sunday October 17, 2021.

The original cast of Sanctuary City will appear in the streaming version, including Jasai Chase-Owens (The Tempest) as B, Sharlene Cruz (Mac Beth) as G and Austin Smith (Hamilton) as Henry.

Sanctuary City features scenic & costume design by Tom Scutt (Les Liaisons Dangereuses), lighting design by Obie Award winner Isabella Byrd (Light Shining in Buckinghamshire), and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman (Light Shining in Buckinghamshire). Merrick A.B. Williams (Othello) serves as stage manager. Caitlin Sullivan (Madonna col Bambino) serves as Remount Director.

DREAMers. Love(r)s. Life-long friends. Negotiating the promise of safety and the weight of responsibility, they'll fight like hell to establish a place for themselves and each other in America. 2018 Pulitzer Prize winner, NYTW Usual Suspect and former 2050 Fellow Martyna Majok brings us an unforgettable story that asks what we're willing to sacrifice for someone we love. Rebecca Frecknall, director of the 2019 Olivier Award-winning Summer and Smoke, helms the highly anticipated production which returns to the stage after performances were halted in March 2020.

Streaming passes for Sanctuary City will be available for $30 for a 48-hour viewing window or $50 for a 96-hour viewing window. Passes are available now at nytw.org.

Sanctuary City is currently being performed at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street, NY, NY 10014). Presented by Special Arrangement with the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation.

The current cast of Sanctuary City includes Jasai Chase-Owens (The Tempest) as B, Sharlene Cruz (Mac Beth) as G and Julian Elijah Martinez (Network) as Henry.

Sanctuary City is the recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award and a Laurents/Hatcher Foundation Theater Development Grant. This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts. Sanctuary City is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts.