New York Theatre Barn to Present SUEÑOS: OUR AMERICAN MUSICAL

New York Theatre Barn will present the premiere of Inside the Incubation: Sueños: Our American Musical on December 15th, 2021 at 7PM.

Watch a sneak peek of the presentation below!

For the past two years, New York Theatre Barn has been incubating Sueños: Our American Musical with book, music and lyrics by Mexican-American writer Jesse J. Sanchez. Directed by Maria Torres (Swing, On Your Feet, In the Heights, Enchanted), Inside the Incubation offers a glimpse inside the blueprint of an original musical being developed in real time and supports NYTB's philosophy that there is no formula for musical theatre, except authenticity. The presentation is hosted by New York Theatre Barn's own Héctor Flores, Jr. who led the project's producing team and served as Maria's Torres' associate director/choreographer on the residency.

The broadcast will feature footage from a 2021 residency as well as previous presentations in New York Theatre Barn's Choreography Lab, award-winning New Works Series, and an interview with writer Jesse J. Sanchez and director/choreographer Maria Torres. Sueños: Our American Musical tells the untold story of three generations of a Mexican-American family and their pursuit of the American Dream. This original musical celebrates Latinx people and cultures, and weaves their stories into the fabric of the American Musical Theatre. Featuring a predominately all-Latinx cast, there has never been a musical like this -- until now. The show has additional music and orchestrations by Jeff Chambers.

Tickets grant access to the December 15th virtual livestream and on-demand presentation. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Over the past two years, New York Theatre Barn has presented 96 original musicals, lifting up the work of over 181 writers, while making space for over 600 artists. The company recently launched Theatre Barn Records - a new imprint of Broadway Records and dedicated to new musicals in development, and a new podcast from Broadway Podcast Network called The Musicals of Tomorrow. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.