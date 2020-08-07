New York Theatre Barn to Live Stream Excerpts From New Musicals by Alexander Sage Oyen, Nora Brigid Monahan & More

The live stream of NYTB's New Works Series will take place on Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 at 7PM EDT,

New York Theatre Barn will host a free live stream of its New Works Series on Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 at 7PM EDT, featuring excerpts from the new musicals Tyrants and Songs for Slutty Girls. The 45-minute presentation will also feature a conversation with the writers and creative team of the new musicals.

The new musical Tyrants has music and lyrics by Alexander Sage Oyen (Outlaws) and a book by Nora Brigid Monahan (Diva: Live From Hell). In the wake of the Lincoln assassination, Edwin Booth, brother of John Wilkes Booth, goes from being the most famous actor in America to the most scorned. The lines between the past and the present begin to blur as Edwin remembers and revises his own life story, trying desperately to ascertain his own responsibility for his brother's crime. Featuring live performances performed by the writers.

With book, music and lyrics by Kailey Marshall (winner of Taylor Louderman's Write Out Loud song competition), Songs For Slutty Girls is about smashing the male gaze and finding your place on the path toward sexual liberation. The musical is an interactive diary entry that examines the ecstasy, pain, and hilarity of sex through a year in the life of one woman, who is represented by four aspects of her personality: Tramp, Skank, Whore, and Slut. This eccentric pop/rock score gives voice to the sexual moments in our lives that define us, for better or worse. Songs for Slutty Girls is directed by Dana Greenfield, with music direction by Macy Schmidt (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), and features performances by Sydney Kane, Lauren Robinson, Monica Rosenblatt, and Elyce West.

Tyrants has been developed at the Penn State Musical Theatre Program, the York Theatre Company, and the Johnny Mercer Foundation's Songwriter Colony at the Goodspeed Musicals. Songs for Slutty Girls has been developed as a part of Pace University's Pace New Musicals program. Both Alexander Sage Oyen and Kailey Marshall are past winners of the Taylor Louderman Write Out Loud Songwriting Competition.

The 45-minute presentation will be available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel and Broadway on Demand, and is hosted and produced by Jen Sandler and Joe Barros. The company will be giving 50% of its donations on August 12th to the Black Trans Travel Fund, a grassroots, mutual aid based organization developed for the purpose of providing Black transgender women with the financial resources necessary to them to be able to self-determine and access their safest travel options.

For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.

