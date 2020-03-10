New York Shakespeare Company to Present RICHARD III

The New York Shakespeare company will present Shakespeare's Richard III, a tale of one man's desire for power and what he will do to get it.

Artistic Director David Hywel Baynes will be revisiting Shakespeare's iconic hunchbacked villain, 5 years after his OFFIE nominated stint with Iris Theatre in Covent Garden London: "Shakespeare lives with who you are while studying it in my opinion, and who you're on stage with. The cast really is phenomenal and I'm excited to see how, as an ensemble, we can tell this amazing and human story that we can all relate to."

With a cast of some of the finest undiscovered Shakespeare actors in the world, we are stripping everything back and starting with the play and the exceptional talent we have in the room as our foundation. The cast includes new additions to the company as well as friends from Rude Grooms; Laura Piccoli, Aryn Mello Pryor, Claire Kennedy*, Briawna Jackson*, Montgomery Sutton*, David Hywel Baynes*, Daniel Kemper, and John Lampe*. The production will feature original music by resident composer Michael Wysong (Affairs of State, Aunt Jack) and choreography by Resident Movement Director Bridget Bose (Founder and Creative Director of Guilty Pleasures Cabaret).

Baynes says: "Shakespeare can bring out the best in people, and can really change lives. That power lies in the story written and he really was on top form when he wrote Richard III and I sincerely hope I'll do both Shakespeare's and Richard's memories a service." A trailer for the production can be found at https://youtu.be/r5qMzZGJGds. Follow @NYShakesCo on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter

Following last year's production of "Macbeth", NYShakesCo continues its mission to keep quality theatre affordable in New York by offering all tickets on a donation basis. Tickets are available at nyscr3.eventbrite.com. The limited run is April 7th-11th, at Shetler Studios' Penthouse 1.

Equity Approved Showcase - *(appearing courtesy of Actor's Equity Association)





