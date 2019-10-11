New York Musical Festival to Honor Stephen Schwartz and Kelly Devine at November Benefit Concert

The New York Musical Festival (NYMF) will honor Grammy, Tony, and Academy Award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz and Olivier Award-winning choreographer Kelly Devine at its 2019 Benefit Concert on Monday, November 18 at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036).

The honorees will be celebrated by Broadway stars and NYMF alumni, including a special performance from Stephen Schwartz, in an evening of entertainment directed by West Hyler (NYMF Producing Artistic Director, Paramour, Big Apple Circus) with musical direction by Charity Wicks (Billy Elliot). Performers will be announced at a later date.

Tickets range from $175-$750 and are available for purchase at www.nymf.org.

Additionally, NYMF announced that all submissions for the 2020 Festival are now open, including concerts, readings, full productions and the NYMF Artist Fellowship, a two-year commitment to a writer or writing team that culminates in a subsidized production. The inaugural NYMF Artist Fellowship was awarded this past summer to Anessa Marie, who presented Finding Beautiful in concert at the 2019 Festival and will have a full production during the 2020 Festival. Submissions will be accepted now through Sunday, November 10 at 11:59 PM EST.

All entries undergo double-blind evaluations by our readers (ensuring a focus on the quality of work), with finalists reviewed by our Grand Jury of industry professionals. For more information and to apply, please visit www.nymf.org/submitashow.

The 2020 NYMF Grand Jury will include Travis Ballenger (Associate Artistic Director of The Old Globe), Marc Bruni (Beautiful), Anika Chapin (Artistic Associate of Goodspeed Theater), Max Grossman (Abrams Artists Agency), Jovan Hannah (The Seelig Group), Jill Rafson (Associate Artistic Director of Roundabout Theater Company), Emily Shooltz (Associate Artistic Director of Ars Nova), Kumiko Yoshii (Gorgeous Entertainment), and more to be announced.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





