New York Musical Festival Presents the World Premiere Production of LEAVING EDEN

NEW YORK MUSICAL FESTIVAL and LEAVING EDEN, LLC are announcing the world premiere production of LEAVING EDEN, with book and lyrics by Jenny Waxman, music by Ben Page, additional music by Ada Westfall, and directed by James Monaghan as an Official Selection of the 2019 New York Musical Festival's Next Link Project. LEAVING EDEN will play five performances only at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036). The festival runs July 8- August 4, 2019, with specific dates for LEAVING EDEN forthcoming. Festival passes are now on sale, starting June 13, 2019, $35 individual tickets will be available at nymf.org.

In the beginning ...

God created man and woman, Adam and Lilith, he created them. Lilith has some questions, Adam has some rules, and in a modern metropolis, Eve must deal with a mess of her own creation.

LEAVING EDEN is a punk-rock creation myth that asks: Is there wisdom in the Garden? And will we have to leave Eden to really know?

The production stars Sarah-Anne Martinez (Molly in Peter and the Starcatcher at Festival 56) as Lilith, Janet Krupin (If/Then, Hands on a Hardbody) as Lily, Gabrielle McClinton (Chicago, Pippin) as Eve, Azudi Onyejekwe (The Great Comet, Violet) as Modern Adam, and Ian Ward (Gettin' the Band Back Together, TV: Veronica Mars) as Ancient Adam.

The production features scenic design by Alayna Klein, costume design by Whitney Locher, and lighting design by Amanda Clegg Lyon. Kimberly O'Laughlin is the sound designer, Jon Bleicher is the general manager, Daryl Eisenberg is the casting director, and Alexis Nalbandian is the stage manager.

LEAVING EDEN will perform as part of the New York Musical Festival, dates TBD.

Individual tickets are $35 and will be available online on June 13 at http://www.nymf.orgor by calling 866-811-4111. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater 1⁄2 hour prior to performance.





