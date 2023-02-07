New Victory Theater to Present Third Annual Great New Victory Scavenger Hunt in March

The New Victory Theater's 3rd Annual Great New Victory Scavenger Hunt will take place virtually on Saturday, March 4th from 10:00AM - 11:30AM.

Using the mobile GooseChase app, family members will work together in teams to compete in more than 100 unique missions and creative challenges to earn points. Each team will be tasked with creating or performing original pieces of art using only their bodies and their surroundings, racing against the clock to earn points and raise their ranking on the scoreboard. By the end of the game, teams with the top three scores will earn special prizes.

Registration and tickets to this event are FREE through the New Victory Theater website.

Tax-deductible donations of any amount are encouraged to support the New 42 and the New Victory's performance and arts education programs, which will reach over 40,000 NYC school-age children in the 2022-23 season.

Support from event sponsors and co-chairs allow families to participate in this event for free.

Powered by New 42, the New Victory Theater is supported, in part, with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council; the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature; the National Endowment for the Arts; as well as the New 42 Board of Directors, and our dedicated foundation, corporate and individual donors.

About New Victory Theater

The New Victory opens new worlds to young people and families through extraordinary performances, education and engagement programs. Bringing kids to the arts and the arts to kids since 1995, this nonprofit theater has become a standard-bearer of quality performing arts for young audiences in the United States. Reflecting and serving the multicultural city it calls home, The New Victory is committed to arts access for all communities of New York to experience and engage with the exemplary international shows on its stages. A global leader in arts education, youth development and audience engagement, the New Victory Theater has been honored by the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities with the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award, by Americans for the Arts with a national Arts Education Award, and by the Drama Desk for "providing enchanting, sophisticated children's theater that appeals to the child in all of us, and for nurturing a love of theater in young people."

About New 42

Under the leadership of President & CEO Russell Granet, New 42 is a cultural nonprofit whose mission is to make extraordinary performing arts a vital part of everyone's life from the earliest years onward. Driven by a deep commitment to performing arts access, New 42 connects people to world-class performances, essential education and employment programs, and creative communities that push culture forward. Through New Victory and New 42 Studios, the nonprofit serves artists, educators and New Yorkers of all ages with invaluable arts engagement and resources in and beyond the performing arts. Together with our supporters, New 42 opens new perspectives, incubates new works and creates new opportunities to move us all.