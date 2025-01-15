New Victory Theater to Present Rennie Harris' NUTTIN' BUT A WORD This February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Victory Arts Award recipient Rennie Harris will return to the New Victory for a record seventh time with Nuttin’ but a Word, an electric dance piece that honors hip-hop’s roots while raising the bar to new heights. Recommended for everyone aged 8+, this piece will feature the dancers of Harris’ Puremovement American Street Dance Theater, based in Philadelphia.



“You ain’t said nothing but a word” is a comeback used to dismiss critique. It means, “Pay attention, because what I do next will upstage anything you have to say.” Every step tells a story in sync with the rhythm, while the dancers command the stage with a mixtape of moves from b-boying to Campbell locking to house. You can try to shout ’em down, but you ain’t said Nuttin’ but a Word.



“Rennie Harris is an incredible artist and has been a friend of the New Victory for a very long time,” said New 42 Artistic Director Mary Rose Lloyd. “It is an absolute dream to have him back for the seventh time with Nuttin’ but a Word, and we can’t wait for him to stun our audiences once more with his unique take on the art of hip-hop.”



Founded on Dr. Rennie Harris’s belief that hip-hop can express universal themes beyond racial, religious and economic boundaries, Rennie Harris Puremovement American Street Dance Theater aims to inspire future generations to preserve street dance culture and share it with their communities. Their style merges traditional African dance with contemporary styles and marries hip-hop culture with street dance. An ambassador for the art of hip-hop and street dance, Rennie Harris participated in former President Obama’s cultural exchange program, DanceMotion USA, to share his expertise with artists in Egypt, Israel and Palestine.



“Movement is the last manifestation of your reality,” said Choreographer Rennie Harris. “It's not what you say but what you do that confirms who you are."



The show on stage is just one part of the visitor experience! For 45 minutes before and 20 minutes after every show, the lobby of the New Victory Theater features free do-together activities in which families can try new performance skills or explore the show’s themes. Whether they are wild, wallflowers or somewhere in between, New Victory will guide children through fun family engagement inspired by the show.



Nuttin’ but a Word features choreography, direction, and costume design by Rennie Harris. Julie Ballard serves as lighting designer, Bob Steinbeck as technical director & stage manager, and Darrin Ross as sound designer. The Executive Director is Rodney Hill.

Comments