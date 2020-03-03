New Victory Theater Will Present the US Premiere of SNOW WHITE

This is not your typical fairy tale. Making its U.S. Premiere at New Victory Theater from April 24 - May 3, 2020, Snow White is part play, part rollicking music-filled romp about the ridiculousness of vanity.

With a unique devising process that brings together an international ensemble of artist-musicians, New International Encounter (Beauty and the Beast, Museum of Memories) plays with movement, musicality and a mix of different languages to share deeply human stories. When Snow White's charmingly cheerful heroine escapes her hilariously homicidal stepmother with the help of feisty woods-dwelling, banjo-strumming, washboard-wearing vegans, New International Encounter reminds us that at this story's (apple) core is a tale about growing up, growing old and the belief that even the most evil deserve a chance at redemption.

Brilliantly directed by Alex Byrne, Snow White is vibrantly performed by Jodie Davey (The Missing Girl of Grigglewood, Edinburgh Fringe), Joey Hickman (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Southwark Playhouse), Stefanie Mueller (Showtime's Homeland, BBC America's Killing Eve), Alex Murdoch (Amazon's A Very English Scandal, Life of Galileo, Young Vic), Abayomi Oniyide (Billy Budd, Royal Opera House) and Richard de Winter (BBC's A Merry Tudor Christmas with Lucy Worsley).

Developed by New International Encounter, along with Cambridge Junction and Tobacco Factory Theatres, Snow White opened at Cambridge Junction in England, in 2018, and transferred to The Tobacco Factory in Bristol, England, in 2019.

On the creative team, Byrne is joined by assistant directors Sam Turton and David Gilbert, associate director Michael Judge, executive director Cat Moore, senior producer Sarah Crompton-Howes and assistant producer Emily Blackwell. Lighting designer Trui Malten, production manager Dean Sudron, scenic and costume designer Stefanie Mueller, assistant scenic and costume designer Fiona Rigler, costume assistant Alix Abram and movement director Kasia Zaremba-Byrne. Story development by Rina Vergano; music composition, musical direction and arrangements by Joey Hickman; music composition by Elliot Davis. Additional music developed by the ensemble. Touring support provided by Arts Council England.

Learn more about SNOW WHITE at NewVictory.org.





