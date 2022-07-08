New Preview Dates for Icke's ORESTEIA at Park Avenue Armory

Due to ongoing Covid-related issues within the company, previews for Robert Icke's adaptation of Oresteia at Park Avenue Armory will now begin on Wednesday, July 13. The previews originally scheduled for Monday, July 11 and Tuesday, July 12 are cancelled, and ticketholders have been notified.

Performances of Oresteia, starring Olivier-award nominated actress Anastasia Hille (The Effect, The Master Builder) as Klytemnestra, will run through August 13 in repertory with Icke's critically acclaimed Hamlet, starring Alex Lawther and Jennifer Ehle.

Aeschylus' greatest and final play is a searing familial saga that examines the sins of a family over several decades and explores whether justice can ever really be done. Robert Icke's Olivier Award-winning adaptation of this moral dilemma comes to the Armory for its North American premiere following sold-out runs at the Almeida Theatre and on London's West End.

Icke radically reimagines this Greek drama for the Modern Stage, condensing the tragic trilogy into a single performance that electrifies and devastates in equal measure. Lia Williams (The Crown, His Dark Materials) returns as the enthralling Klytemnestra, a role for which she was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Actress. This daring update allows audiences to investigate the justification of vengeance, the possibility of finding justice in retaliation, and the role of judicial democracy at work-themes that continue to resonate nearly two and a half millennia after the play was written.

This production will play in repertory with HAMLET for the first time, allowing audiences to experience the throughlines and connections in these classic dramas-depicting two epic family sagas written over 2,000 years apart-performed by the same cast.