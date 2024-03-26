New Play THE ART OF LIFE Will Have Industry Reading Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE ART OF LIFE, a new play by Richie Abanes (original cast of Dreamgirls) and directed by Abbey O’Brien (Jagged Little Pill, Waitress, Moulin Rouge!) will have an invitation-only industry reading on Friday, April 5 at Open Jar Studios in Times Square.

The five-person cast features SuEllen Estey (My Fair Lady), Ashley Ganger (Late Bloomer, Grand Army, Swipe Night), Diana Huey (Disney’s The Little Mermaid), Gracie McGraw (If Loving You Is Wrong), and Desi Oakley (Chicago, Waitress, “The Gilded Age”).

The Art of Life spans two years in the lives of five women navigating life in New York. Both humor and drama move the play forward as the women are forced to handle a myriad of problems with not only each other, but also their inner selves. Surprises abound as the women discover unexpected truths about themselves and each other. Eventually, their stories collide in a moment of overwhelming grief when an unexpected tragedy changes them forever.

THE ART OF LIFE is being produced by Clayton Howe of Roxedge Entertainment (Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, Never Be King, Here Lies Love, How to Dance In Ohio, Entertainmentx). General Manager is New Stage Theatrical Management, and the Stage Manager is Jackie Liebowitz.

The invitation-only reading of THE ART OF LIFE will take place on Friday, April 5 at Open Jar Studios at 1601 Broadway. The running time is approximately two hours and 10 minutes. For more information about the reading, please contact newstagetheatrical@gmail.com.