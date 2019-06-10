New Musical WITH A SONG IN MY FISTS to Make World Premiere At Theatre Row

Thomato presents the World Premiere of a new musical "WITH A SONG IN MY FISTS" - a parody of the musical movie romps of the 1930s - with music and lyrics by Matthew Maimone and Thom Brown III and book by Todd Michael ("The Asphalt Christmas" and "Vice Girl Confidential" -NYC Fringe Festival Award Winner 2006 for Outstanding Ensemble). Directed and choreographed by Melissa Firlit ("Goodbody" by J.C. Ernst at 59East59th and Artistic Director of Thingamajig Playwrights Festival, Pagosa Springs, Colorado,) the hard-working cast includes Dennis Elkins (Regional: "Edna Turnblad in "Hairspray,) Michelle Girolami (upcoming film, "Headache." Bear Manescalchi (Regional credits include "A Christmas Carol" and "Seussical,") Megan McDermott (regional credits include "Laughter on the 23rd Floor" and "Spring Awakening,") Melissa Melendez (regional credits include "Victor/Victoria" and "West Side Story.") Jamie Soltis regional/ NYC credits include "Five Women Wearing the Same Dress" and "Independence.") and Claudio Venancio (Touring: "Albert Porter: Boy Explorer." Regional: "In the Heights.") Synge Maher (Founder of Voices Inside/Out, a prison play writing project. Regional: "The 39 Steps" and "Thoroughly Stupid Things) is Associate Director and Lauren Cavanaugh is Stage Manager (Broadway: Mike Birbiglia's "The New One.)

The musical will have one preview performance on June 20th with the official opening on Friday, June 21st and continue through June 29th.

You can't afford to duck the one-of-a-kind knockout punch of this sincere homage to the Hollywood musical romps of the 1930s. WITH A SONG IN MY FISTS is a "Lightweight" farce with a "Heavyweight" story; prizefighting boxer turned Broadway composer on a promise to his dying mother. Punching his way to success at the keyboard, Kid McGonagle makes a jab at Broadway fame, with an uppercut to the heart when he meets his match in the New York debutante, Polly Prescott. It is high-stakes hilarity in the ring, as Kid and Polly battle the cheap-trick upper contenders for their "happy-ever-after" dream!"

The 7 actors play 25 roles.

Tickets at $25 are available through www.telecharge.com or at Theatre Row Theatre Box Office. Discount tickets are available through www.telechargeoffers.com or (212) 947-8844 and to TDF members.

The Studio Theatre is located at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, west of 9th Avenue, NYC.





