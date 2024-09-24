New Musical TINSELED Releases Two Singles Featuring Jen Burleigh-Bentz And Devon Goffman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Upper West Records has released "One of the Heroes" and "Missing Piece," two songs from the new musical Tinseled. The tracks are now available across streaming platforms worldwide and are the first in a series of songs from the show being released over the coming months. Listen to the songs on Spotify

With music and lyrics by Barry Anderson and Mark Robert Petty, "One of the Heroes" and "Missing Piece" feature Jen Burleigh-Bentz (Mamma Mia!) and Devon Goffman (Some Like it Hot, Jersey Boys) with additional vocals by Katie Goffman (Clueless). The tracks were recorded and produced by Tom Prestin at Born Into Royalty recording studios, with additional music direction by Aaron VanDanacker.

With a book by Katie Postotnik and a score by Anderson & Petty, Tinseled tells the story of an elf struggling with the "merry and bright" lifestyle who must fix a portal between the North Pole and the forbidden Land of the Bah Humbugs to save herself and all that is Christmas. The original musical is inspired by the children's book The 24 Elves of Christmas: Meet the North Pole Council by Rob Sutherland and Rachel Cathey.

Katie Postotnik (Goffman) is a writer, actress, and content creator. Off-Broadway: Clueless (Standby Cher). National Tours: Jersey Boys (Mary Delgado), Ghost (Molly Jensen), Rock of Ages (Regina). Postotnik wrote/produced the web series Wisco Queens, now on Broadway OnDemand! Co-created Why2ks Sketch comedy.

Anderson and Petty have penned songs for recording artists such as Cynthia Erivo, Liz Callaway, Drew Seeley, Graham Scott Fleming, and more. Their studio albums You Are Home: The Songs of Anderson & Petty and Wish: The Anderson & Petty Holiday Album are available worldwide. "He Never Lost the Fight" is featured in the new indie film Ghost in the House, while "Stowin' Away (In Santa's Sleigh)" appears in the Hallmark TV movie A Christmas for the Books.

