New Musical SOUTH by Florencia Iriondo to Begin Performances at SoHo Playhouse This September

Following sold-out performances at Nuyorican Poets Café and 54 Below, SOUTH, an intimate new musical written and performed by Florencia Iriondo (“Who’s Flo”), will make its Off-Broadway debut at SoHo Playhouse (Darren Lee Cole, Artistic Director; Britt Lafield, Managing Director) this fall. Featuring dramaturgy by Chris Burney (Tony Award Nominated Producer), SOUTH will begin previews on September 20 in SoHo Playhouse’s Huron Club (15 Vandam St, New York, NY 10013) and open on October 4 for a limited engagement through Wednesday November 15, 2023. To learn more about this production, please visit: southmusical.com.

Iriondo will be accompanied by guitarist Federico Diaz (“Erial”) and Latin Grammy Award winner Agustin Uriburu (Jonas Brothers on Broadway), who’s playing the cello and guitar. Diaz will also serve as Music Director.

SOUTH follows one Argentinian woman’s journey from the southernmost tip of South America to the sprawling streets of New York City. The only thing she has ever wanted is a sibling, but things quickly change when she gets more than she asked for. With captivating storytelling and evocative South American folk-pop music, SOUTH is a nostalgic and uplifting piece, exploring family and a familiar desire to belong somewhere new.

“I started writing SOUTH when I first moved to New York almost a decade ago,” says Iriondo. “I was eager to create a show that felt as intimate, personal, and fun as getting together with my friends and family back home in Argentina. I hope to welcome people into SoHo Playhouse with music, stories, and open arms, just like I'd welcome you into my own house.”

“In the middle of the pandemic, my artistic soul was empty,” says Burney. “Then I was introduced to Florencia and spent the most joyful summer working on the piece with her. It touched my soul– and everyone who got to share the joy of her artistry.”

Iriondo will release the original cast album of SOUTH in September 2023. The album is recorded and sound engineered by Sebastian Notte at Estudios Moeblio, with mixing by Norberto Villagra, Fort Music, and mastering by Gustavo Fourcade, Steps Ahead.

SOUTH was developed in residency at The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center and New York Stage & Film.

SOUTH is produced in part with funding from The NYC Department of Cultural Affairs and The Pipeline Arts Foundation.

The performance schedule for SOUTH is as follows: Mondays – Wednesdays at 7:00PM. Exceptions: There will be no performances on Mondays and Tuesdays in September. A performance will not be held on Tuesday October 31.

Tickets for SOUTH begin at $31 and are on sale now at sohoplayhouse.com/upcoming-events/south.

ABOUT SOHO PLAYHOUSE



SoHo Playhouse (Darren Lee Cole, Artistic Director) has been one of Off Broadway’s primary venues for new plays for the past 80 years. Formerly “Vandam Playhouse” the theatre has been home to countless dreams and movements. Many actors, directors, choreographers, production designers, theatre managers, technicians, and producers all received their start at SoHo Playhouse. Several of America’s leading writers have premiered their work at 15 Vandam Street including Sam Shepard, Edward Albee, Tracy Letts, Charles Buch, LeRoi Jones and Lanford Wilson. Award winning shows have included: The Boys in the Band, Killer Joe, The Divine Sister, Krapp, 39, Piaf, Room Service, Jamaica Farewell, Belly of a Drunken Piano, Bukowski From Beyond, The Emperor Jones, Triassic Parq, Rap Guide To Climate Chaos, The Other Josh Cohen, Bill W and Dr Bob, Bright Colors And Bold Patterns, Josephine: A Burlesque Cabaret Dream Play, Tammany Hall, Hannah Gadsby, Fleabag and TJ & Dave. The Playhouse has also proudly served as home to the Fringe Encore Series since 2005. Mr. Cole has served as Artistic Director since 2004.

